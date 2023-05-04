Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Bar
  5. Ulcinj

Commercial real estate in Ulcinj, Montenegro

4 properties total found
Hotel in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Hotel
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Area 1 600 m²
€ 1,650,000
Commercial real estate in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Commercial real estate
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 28
Area 1 800 m²
€ 1,650,000
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 600 m²
€ 1,780,000
Hotel 10 rooms in Ulcinj, Montenegro
Hotel 10 rooms
Ulcinj, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Area 1 600 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 1,650,000
