Seaview Hotels for Sale in Tivat, Montenegro

Hotel 9 roomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 9 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,260,000
A small cozy apart-hotel in Tivat. On each floor there is an apartment of 3: 35 m2, 38 m2, 2…
Hotel 12 bedroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
1 110 m²
€ 1,700,000
The distance to the sea is 350m. The total area of 110 square meters.m.including an und…
Hotel 12 bedroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 1,300,000
Hotel 12 bedroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
1 200 m²
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 10 roomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 10 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 875,000
The hotel is located on the first line of the sea, 30 meters from the beach and only 6 km fr…
Hotel 17 roomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 17 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
17 Number of rooms 1 430 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,250,000
Region: Tivat Distance from the sea: 10 m Number of numbers: 17 Object area: 1430 sq.m. Plot…
Hotel 9 roomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 9 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 1 000 m² Number of floors 4
€ 5,000,000
HOTEL 4 * IN TIVAT. Distance from the sea: 150 m Number of numbers: 9 Object area: 1000 sq.m…
