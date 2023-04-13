Montenegro
20
Hotels for sale in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
600 m²
€ 1,400,000
NUM 771 In a quiet area of Tivat, just 700 m away from the sea and the nearest beach,…
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
500 m²
Price on request
NUM 2674 Four-storey mini-hotel for sale in the city of Tivat. The building with a total are…
Hotel 9 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
360 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,260,000
A small cozy apart-hotel in Tivat. On each floor there is an apartment of 3: 35 m2, 38 m2, 2…
Hotel 21 room
Tivat, Montenegro
21 Number of rooms
1 200 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,800,000
Hotel - new building with 10 apartments, a large terrace and a spacious garage (300 m2). Ob…
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
1 110 m²
€ 1,700,000
The distance to the sea is 350m. The total area of 110 square meters.m.including an und…
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 1,300,000
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
1 200 m²
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
5 bath
570 m²
€ 990,000
It is offered for sale a finished business consisting of 5 separate apartments. Each apartme…
Hotel 1 bathroom
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath
44 m²
€ 317,800
Boka Place is a new city block in which the atmosphere of celebration and prosperity reigns.…
Hotel 10 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
350 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 875,000
The hotel is located on the first line of the sea, 30 meters from the beach and only 6 km fr…
Hotel 17 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
17 Number of rooms
1 430 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,250,000
Region: Tivat Distance from the sea: 10 m Number of numbers: 17 Object area: 1430 sq.m. Plot…
Hotel 9 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
1 000 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 5,000,000
HOTEL 4 * IN TIVAT. Distance from the sea: 150 m Number of numbers: 9 Object area: 1000 sq.m…
Hotel
Tivat, Montenegro
600 m²
€ 2,625,000
Comfortable, compact hotel in Tivat, level three stars on the shore of one of the most beaut…
Hotel 18 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
18 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 2,625,000
A comfortable, compact hotel in Tivat, level three stars on the shore of one of the most bea…
