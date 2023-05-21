Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat Municipality

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
30
Krasici
6
Radovici
5
21 property total found
Commercial in Krasici, Montenegro
Commercial
Krasici, Montenegro
€ 200,000
U5-121. Plot in Lustica, Krasici  For sale plot what located in the town of Krasic…
Hotel 5 bedrooms in durasevici, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
durasevici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,570,000
K5-002. Mini hotel on the first line in Djurashevicha, LusticaFor sale Mini hotel by the wat…
Commercial in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 520 m²
€ 325,000
U5-117. Project on Lustica-Tivat-Bogishece.For sale Plot 1150m2. The construction of tw…
Commercial in Krasici, Montenegro
Commercial
Krasici, Montenegro
€ 125,000
U2-358. Urbanized plot with panoramic sea views in KrasiciExceptional land on the Lustica pe…
Commercial in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 150,000
U2-343. Urbanized plot with a sea view in TivatUrgent sale! For sale urbanized plot 80 mete…
Commercial in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 330,000
U4-236. Urbanized Plot on the First LineUrbanized plot on the first line, in Tivat, Monteneg…
Commercial in Radovici, Montenegro
Commercial
Radovici, Montenegro
€ 960,000
U2-335. Urbanized Plot on the First LineUrbanized plot for sale on Lustica, with an area of …
Commercial in Krasici, Montenegro
Commercial
Krasici, Montenegro
€ 460,000
U3-145. Excellent plot for constructing villasVery nice plot, located in Krasici, 100 meters…
Commercial in Krasici, Montenegro
Commercial
Krasici, Montenegro
€ 1
U5-1015. Land with a finished project of a 5 star hotel For sale Land with a finished p…
Commercial in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,250,000
K2-021. Mini Hotel on the First line, TivatMini-hotel for sale on the first line of Tiv…
Commercial in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 240,000
U2-342. Urbanized plot with a sea view in TivatFor sale urbanized panoramic plot of 705 m2. …
Hotel 9 rooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 9 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,260,000
A small cozy apart-hotel in Tivat. On each floor there is an apartment of 3: 35 m2, 38 m2, 2…
Investment in Radovici, Montenegro
Investment
Radovici, Montenegro
Price on request
Investment in Radovici, Montenegro
Investment
Radovici, Montenegro
Area 16 287 m²
Price on request
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 1 110 m²
€ 1,700,000
The distance to the sea is 350m. The total area of 110 square meters.m.including an und…
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 400 m²
€ 1,300,000
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Area 350 m²
€ 945,000
Hotel 4 bedrooms in Krasici, Montenegro
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Krasici, Montenegro
Bedrooms 4
Area 150 m²
€ 368,000
Investment in Radovici, Montenegro
Investment
Radovici, Montenegro
Area 3 600 m²
€ 6,145,000
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 1 200 m²
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 9 rooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 9 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 5,000,000
HOTEL 4 * IN TIVAT. Distance from the sea: 150 m Number of numbers: 9 Object area: 1000 sq.m…

Properties features in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

hotels
apartment buildings
investment properties
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir