Realting.com
Montenegro
Tivat Municipality
Profitable houses
Seaview Apartment buildings for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
commercial property
46
hotels
17
investment properties
4
Revenue house
Similar properties in the surrounding area
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
16
235 m²
€ 1,250,000
Object code - 1.30.17.11385Hotel with pool in Markovichi, Budva The hotel consists of 8 apar…
Recommend
Commercial
Montenegro, Montenegro
23 m²
€ 36,000
Recommend
Hotel 7 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
7
435 m²
3
€ 720,000
For sale is an aparthotel in the cozy Budva area. The hotel is perfect for families, a quiet…
Recommend
Manufacture
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
170 m²
€ 80,000
The lounge is equipped according to the latest European professional standards. All fur…
Recommend
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Bar, Montenegro
4
430 m²
€ 980,000
NUM 2323 Mini hotel for sale in Sutomore, Bar municipality. The house has a total area…
Recommend
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
€ 585,000
U2-349. Plot in Prcanj, Kotor bayPlot for sale in Kotor Bay, Prcan, Montenegro 5 cada…
Recommend
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
12
372 m²
€ 420,000
Object code - 2.25.17.21263-storey mini-hotel in Chan.Barskaya riviera. The area of the hote…
Recommend
Investment 2 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
2
1
240 m²
€ 77,753
Poslovni prostor 240 m2 na placu od 600 m2. Struktura: kancelarijski prostor 100 m2, magacin…
Recommend
Hotel 11 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
11
300 m²
3
€ 850,000
Great investment offer. Elegant hotel within walking distance 10 minutes from the sea. The h…
Recommend
Office
Budva, Montenegro
31 m²
€ 90,000
Recommend
Hotel 15 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
15
1 001 m²
€ 2,250,000
Recommend
Commercial
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 150,000
U4-083. Spacious and beautuful plot in KolasinScenic plot with an area of 22 050м2 and 1 hec…
Recommend
