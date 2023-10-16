Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Montenegro
  4. Tivat Municipality
  5. Real estate for investment

Investment Properties for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Radovici
3
Investment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Radovici, Montenegro
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Radovici, Montenegro
Price on request
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Radovici, Montenegro
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Radovici, Montenegro
Area 16 287 m²
Price on request
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Radovici, Montenegro
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Radovici, Montenegro
Area 3 600 m²
€6,15M
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ in Tivat, Montenegro
Investment with предоставляется ВНЖ
Tivat, Montenegro
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
€450,000

Property types in Tivat Municipality

сommercial property
hotels
apartment buildings
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir