Hotel 9 rooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 9 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 5,000,000
HOTEL 4 * IN TIVAT. Distance from the sea: 150 m Number of numbers: 9 Object area: 1000 sq.m…
Hotel 18 rooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 18 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 18
Area 600 m²
€ 2,625,000
A comfortable, compact hotel in Tivat, level three stars on the shore of one of the most bea…

