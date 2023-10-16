Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro

Tivat
24
Krasici
5
Radovici
3
42 properties total found
Commercial with parking, with garage, with garden in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial with parking, with garage, with garden
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 284 m²
Commercial space for sale is located in Tivat, in Donja Lastva on the main road. The buildin…
€990,000
Hotel 9 bedrooms in durasevici, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms
durasevici, Montenegro
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 9
Area 432 m²
Number of floors 4
ID 587 Aparthotel for sale in Tivat, Kalardovo, Brda The hotel consists of 9 apartments: 6…
€990,000
Hotel 7 bedrooms in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 7
Object code - 1.28.17.9329Offered for sale a large villa in Tivat with a swimming pool. In t…
€1,10M
Hotel 11 bedrooms in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Area 500 m²
Object code - 1.28.17.11372 Offered for sale hotel in Tivat.  The hotel is working.   On …
€1,50M
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Area 400 m²
Object code - 1.28.17.11521Ready-made business for 5 apartments for sale  Apartments are sui…
€1,40M
Hotel 10 bedrooms in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Bedrooms 10
Area 330 m²
Object code - 1.28.17.11524Ready business for sale  Mini hotel with 10 rooms. Rooms 39m2, 37…
€1,20M
Commercial with parking in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial with parking
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 1 400 m²
D11-042. Investment plot in Donja LastvaFor sale - Investment plot in Donja Lastva, Tivat.  …
€1,12M
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with parking in Krasici, Montenegro
Hotel with sea view, with mountain view, with parking
Krasici, Montenegro
Area 350 m²
The object is located in the village of Krasici, Opshtina Tivat on the first line above the …
€900,000
Commercial with sea view in Krasici, Montenegro
Commercial with sea view
Krasici, Montenegro
U5-121. Plot in Lustica, Krasici  For sale plot what located in the town of Krasici and is o…
€200,000
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture in durasevici, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with furniture
durasevici, Montenegro
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
K5-002. Mini hotel on the first line in Djurashevicha, LusticaFor sale Mini hotel by the wat…
€1,57M
Commercial in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
We offer for sale an urbanized plot in the village of Kavach, Tivat district. Asphalt to the…
€105,000
Commercial 1 bedroom in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
We offer for sale an urbanized plot in the suburbs of Tivat (Kavach). The plot of 3320 sq.m.…
€800,000
Revenue house in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Revenue house
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Area 714 m²
€2,30M
Revenue house in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Revenue house
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Area 230 m²
€1,000,000
Revenue house in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Revenue house
Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
Area 270 m²
€600,000
Commercial real estate in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial real estate
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 12
Area 500 m²
Villa/operating mini-hotel with a total area of 500 sq.m. on a plot of 340 sq.m. on the firs…
€1,35M
Hotel 3 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 3
Area 600 m²
NUM 771 In a quiet area of ​​Tivat, just 700 m away from the sea and the nearest beach,…
€1,40M
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 500 m²
NUM 2674 Four-storey mini-hotel for sale in the city of Tivat. The building with a total are…
Price on request
Commercial with parking, with sea view in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial with parking, with sea view
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 520 m²
U5-117. Project on Lustica-Tivat-Bogishece.For sale Plot 1150m2. The construction of two bui…
€325,000
Commercial with sea view in Krasici, Montenegro
Commercial with sea view
Krasici, Montenegro
U5-1015. Land with a finished project of a 5 star hotel For sale Land with a finished projec…
€1
Commercial with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 4
K2-021. Mini Hotel on the First line, TivatMini-hotel for sale on the first line of Tivat, M…
€1,25M
Commercial with sea view in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial with sea view
Tivat, Montenegro
U2-342. Urbanized plot with a sea view in TivatFor sale urbanized panoramic plot of 705 m2. …
€240,000
Commercial in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 33 m²
Commercial space for sale in the centre of Tivat, Montenegro. Exquisite location and reduced…
€160,000
Commercial in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
Area 714 m²
For sale a residential building in Tivat, on the main boulevard, right next to elementary an…
€2,30M
Commercial real estate in Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial real estate
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 12
Area 363 m²
Fully furnished , waterfront mini hotel for sale situated next to the old city marina Kalima…
€1,70M
Hotel 9 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 9 rooms with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 9
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
A small cozy apart-hotel in Tivat. On each floor there is an apartment of 3: 35 m2, 38 m2, 2…
€1,26M
Hotel 21 room with mountain view in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 21 room with mountain view
Tivat, Montenegro
Rooms 21
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 3
Hotel - new building with 10 apartments, a large terrace and a spacious garage (300 m2). Ob…
€1,80M
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Radovici, Montenegro
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Radovici, Montenegro
Price on request
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Radovici, Montenegro
Investment with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Radovici, Montenegro
Area 16 287 m²
Price on request
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа in Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms with by the sea, with предоставляется ВНЖ, with Возможность рассрочки платежа
Tivat, Montenegro
Bedrooms 12
Area 1 110 m²
The distance to the sea is 350m. The total area of 110 square meters.m.including an und…
€1,70M

Property types in Tivat Municipality

hotels
apartment buildings
investment properties
