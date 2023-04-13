Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Tivat, Montenegro

32 properties total found
Commercial 1 bedroomin Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial 1 bedroom
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 70 m²
€ 800,000
We offer for sale an urbanized plot in the suburbs of Tivat (Kavach). The plot of 3320 sq.m.…
Commercialin Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 100,000
We offer for sale an urbanized plot in the village of Kavach, Tivat district. Asphalt to th…
Commercial real estatein Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial real estate
Tivat, Montenegro
12 Number of rooms 500 m²
€ 1,350,000
Villa/operating mini-hotel with a total area of 500 sq.m. on a plot of 340 sq.m. on the firs…
Hotel 3 bedroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
600 m²
€ 1,400,000
NUM 771 In a quiet area of ​​Tivat, just 700 m away from the sea and the nearest beach,…
Hotel 12 bedroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
500 m²
Price on request
NUM 2674 Four-storey mini-hotel for sale in the city of Tivat. The building with a total are…
Commercialin Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
520 m²
€ 325,000
U5-117. Project on Lustica-Tivat-Bogishece.For sale Plot 1150m2. The construction of tw…
Commercialin Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 150,000
U2-343. Urbanized plot with a sea view in TivatUrgent sale! For sale urbanized plot 80 mete…
Commercialin Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
265 m²
€ 690,000
K3-002. Commercial premise for a restaurant or shop in TivatA large commercial premise is lo…
Commercialin Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 495,000
U2-341. Urbanized plot on the beachfrontA new building plot in Tivat: area 1000m2, building …
Commercialin Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 220,000
U2-339. Urbanized panoramic plot in TivatUrbanized panoramic section near the bus station, M…
Commercialin Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 330,000
U4-236. Urbanized Plot on the First LineUrbanized plot on the first line, in Tivat, Monteneg…
Commercialin Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 260,000
U2-336. Urbanized Plot Near TivatTwo urban parcels for the construction of two buildings wit…
Commercialin Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
400 m² Number of floors 3
€ 840,000
К2-1001. Working Mini-Hotel in TivatWorking mini-hotel for sale in Tivat, Montenegro. Fully …
Commercialin Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
363 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,250,000
K2-021. Mini Hotel on the First line, TivatMini-hotel for sale on the first line of Tiv…
Commercialin Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 240,000
U2-342. Urbanized plot with a sea view in TivatFor sale urbanized panoramic plot of 705 m2. …
Commercialin Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
33 m²
€ 160,000
Commercial space for sale in the centre of Tivat, Montenegro. Exquisite location and reduced…
Commercialin Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
714 m²
€ 2,300,000
For sale a residential building in Tivat, on the main boulevard, right next to elementary an…
Commercial real estatein Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial real estate
Tivat, Montenegro
12 bath 363 m²
€ 1,700,000
Fully furnished , waterfront mini hotel for sale situated next to the old city marina Kalima…
Hotel 9 roomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 9 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,260,000
A small cozy apart-hotel in Tivat. On each floor there is an apartment of 3: 35 m2, 38 m2, 2…
Hotel 21 roomin Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 21 room
Tivat, Montenegro
21 Number of rooms 1 200 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,800,000
Hotel - new building with 10 apartments, a large terrace and a spacious garage (300 m2). Ob…
Hotel 12 bedroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
1 110 m²
€ 1,700,000
The distance to the sea is 350m. The total area of 110 square meters.m.including an und…
Hotel 12 bedroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 1,300,000
Hotel 12 bedroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
1 200 m²
€ 1,500,000
Investmentin Tivat, Montenegro
Investment
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 450,000
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
Hotel 12 bedroomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Tivat, Montenegro
5 bath 570 m²
€ 990,000
It is offered for sale a finished business consisting of 5 separate apartments. Each apartme…
Hotel 1 bathroomin Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 1 bathroom
Tivat, Montenegro
1 bath 44 m²
€ 317,800
Boka Place is a new city block in which the atmosphere of celebration and prosperity reigns.…
Commercialin Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 1,300,000
The hotel for 5 apartments with 1 and 2 bedrooms, an area of ​​90-100 m2 is located in a qui…
Hotel 10 roomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 10 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 875,000
The hotel is located on the first line of the sea, 30 meters from the beach and only 6 km fr…
Hotel 17 roomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 17 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
17 Number of rooms 1 430 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,250,000
Region: Tivat Distance from the sea: 10 m Number of numbers: 17 Object area: 1430 sq.m. Plot…
Hotel 9 roomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 9 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 1 000 m² Number of floors 4
€ 5,000,000
HOTEL 4 * IN TIVAT. Distance from the sea: 150 m Number of numbers: 9 Object area: 1000 sq.m…
