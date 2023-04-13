Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

Montenegro
Popular first
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
385 m²
Price on request
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
424 m²
Price on request
Restaurant
Becici, Montenegro
960 m²
Price on request
Commercial
Marovici, Montenegro
€ 345,000
U4-289. Urbanized Plot in Tudorovici with Sea ViewFor sale, urbanized plot of 1725m2 l…
Revenue house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 150 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,200,000
Commercial
Milocer, Montenegro
€ 1,300,000
U4-285. Urbanized plot in KuljaceFor sale urbanized plot in Kuljace with panoramic sea view.…
Commercial
Przno, Montenegro
€ 279,000
U4-274. Urbanised Plot In Przno.For sale panoramic urbinised plot in Przno, Podlicak. …
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
€ 1,400,000
U4-502-1. Plot in BeciciPlot for sale in Becici, Budva Riviera Montenegro The project …
Hotel
Rafailovici, Montenegro
€ 590,000
K4-010. Villa in RafailoviciIn the cozy town of Rafailovici is an exclusive villa of the Ven…
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
€ 600,000
U4-243. Investment Plot in BeciciFor sale plot in Becici The area of the plot is 550m2. On …
Commercial
Marovici, Montenegro
€ 263,100
U4-049. Plot with panoramic view in BlizikuceSpacious plot for sale with panoramic view…
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
€ 1
U1-101. Small Urbanistic Plot in Becici with excellent sea view!For sale construction land f…
Commercial
Rustovo, Montenegro
€ 1
U1-100. Urbanistic Plot with panoramic sea view in BeciciLand for building an apartment hous…
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
€ 1,100,000
U4-232. Urbanized plot in BeciciFor sale urbanized plot in Bečići, Montenegro. The plot of 2…
Commercial
Blizikuce, Montenegro
€ 280,800
U4-280. Urbanised plots in Blizikuce For sale beautiful panoramic sea view plot in Blizikuce…
Commercial 5 bathrooms
Becici, Montenegro
5 bath
1 521 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,400,000
K4-151. Sweet Hotel with Sea View in Becici For sale beautiful small hotel in Becici. …
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms
1 bath
4/5 Floor
€ 231,795
A4-1401-1. New Complex in Becici with Sea View, two bedroomsFor sale new complex in Becici …
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
800 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 2,000,000
K4-116. Lovely Hotel in BeciciFor sale hotel with swimming pool in Becici, MONTENEGRO Urgen…
Restaurant
Rafailovici, Montenegro
190 m²
Price on request
Budva, Becici – Restaurant on a great location, for sale This property is located in an exce…
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Kamenovo, Montenegro
386 m²
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 51 bedroom
Becici, Montenegro
450 m²
€ 1,600,000
The current business is two kilometers from the center of Montenegrin tourism in Becici.…
Investment 10 bedrooms
Marovici, Montenegro
1 400 m²
€ 750,000
All permissions are available. Sale from the owner. Awesome sea and mountain views. Each…
Investment 8 bedrooms
Marovici, Montenegro
600 m²
€ 280,000
Three objects - on 50 % construction in progress. All permissions are available. Sale fr…
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
564 m²
€ 600,000
Budwan Riviera First Line . Villa for sale, located 200 meters from the sea . The villa …
Investment
Rafailovici, Montenegro
35 m²
€ 158,400
Object Storeys: G + S + P + 12 (13 aboveground floors) Apartment area: from 25 m2 to 700…
Hotel 13 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
750 m²
€ 2,400,000
New apart hotel with 13 rooms. The distance to the sea is 500 meters. The hotel is not f…
Hotel
Becici, Montenegro
1 000 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 1,800,000
Fully furnished and equipped, small family apart hotel in Becici. Only 14 apartments plus an…
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
14 bath
360 m²
€ 585,000
A 360 m2 mini hotel is for sale. The hotel is located in a very attractive place, in the ver…
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
8 bath
200 m²
€ 750,000
In the small resort town of Rafailovichi, a stone house is sold - a mini hotel from 1813. Th…
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
17 bath
795 m²
€ 900,000
House in Rafailovichi next to the sea In the small resort Rafailovichi is sold a mini-hotel …
