Seaview Hotels for Sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

12 properties total found
Hotel 9 bedroomsin Przno, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
385 m²
Price on request
Hotelin Rafailovici, Montenegro
Hotel
Rafailovici, Montenegro
€ 590,000
K4-010. Villa in RafailoviciIn the cozy town of Rafailovici is an exclusive villa of the Ven…
Hotel 2 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/5 Floor
€ 231,795
A4-1401-1. New Complex in Becici with Sea View, two bedroomsFor sale new complex in Becici …
Hotel 12 bedroomsin Kamenovo, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Kamenovo, Montenegro
386 m²
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 51 bedroomin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 51 bedroom
Becici, Montenegro
450 m²
€ 1,600,000
The current business is two kilometers from the center of Montenegrin tourism in Becici.…
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Przno, Montenegro
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
564 m²
€ 600,000
Budwan Riviera First Line . Villa for sale, located 200 meters from the sea . The villa …
Hotel 13 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 13 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
750 m²
€ 2,400,000
New apart hotel with 13 rooms. The distance to the sea is 500 meters. The hotel is not f…
Hotelin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel
Becici, Montenegro
1 000 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,800,000
Fully furnished and equipped, small family apart hotel in Becici. Only 14 apartments plus an…
Hotel 14 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
14 bath 360 m²
€ 585,000
A 360 m2 mini hotel is for sale. The hotel is located in a very attractive place, in the ver…
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Rafailovici, Montenegro
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
8 bath 200 m²
€ 750,000
In the small resort town of Rafailovichi, a stone house is sold - a mini hotel from 1813. Th…
Hotel 17 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
17 bath 795 m²
€ 900,000
House in Rafailovichi next to the sea In the small resort Rafailovichi is sold a mini-hotel …
Hotel 13 roomsin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 13 rooms
Becici, Montenegro
13 Number of rooms 1 490 m² Number of floors 5
€ 2,400,000
The mini hotel is located in the spa town of Becici, known as the Golden Pearl of Monteneg…
