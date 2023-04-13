Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Sveti Stefan
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

34 properties total found
Hotel 9 bedroomsin Przno, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
385 m²
Price on request
Hotelin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel
Becici, Montenegro
334 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale is a beautiful and fully equipped Villa Hotel in the city of Becici, in the immedia…
Hotel 33 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 33 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
1 800 m²
€ 2,000,000
NUM 1400 Hotel for sale in Becici, near the tourist town of Budva. The hotel has a total are…
Hotel 17 bedroomsin Rafailovici, Montenegro
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
795 m²
€ 835,000
NUM 764 Mini hotel for sale in the small touristic resort of Rafailovici, municipality B…
Hotel 21 bedroomin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 21 bedroom
Becici, Montenegro
1 173 m²
€ 1,350,000
NUM 2680 Six-storey mini hotel for sale in the area of Becici, near the town of Budva. Th…
Hotel 23 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 23 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
770 m²
€ 4,000,000
NUM 2838 Three-storey hotel for sale in Becici, near the town of Budva. The building wi…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Blizikuce, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
450 m²
€ 1,600,000
NUM 4461 Hotel for sale in Tudorovići in a luxury closed complex 15 minutes from the cit…
Hotel 14 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
589 m²
€ 770,000
NUM 3444 For sale a Hotel consisting of two buildings of - three-story and four-story - …
Hotel 14 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
589 m²
€ 770,000
For sale hotel consisting of two buildings – three-story and four-story, – in Becici. The ho…
Hotelin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel
Becici, Montenegro
607 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,300,000
K4-141. Hotel with restaurant and parking near the beach in BeciciFor sale a working hotel i…
Hotelin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel
Becici, Montenegro
417 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,600,000
K4-142. Stone Hotel In Becici, Montenegro For sale spacious stone-built hotel in Becici, jus…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
K4-110. Nice hotel in BeciciFor sale hotel is 300 m2,on a plot of about 300 m2. …
Hotelin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel
Becici, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 630,000
K4-026. Mini hotel in BeciciFor sale villa with seven apartments in Becici is located on a p…
Hotelin Rafailovici, Montenegro
Hotel
Rafailovici, Montenegro
€ 590,000
K4-010. Villa in RafailoviciIn the cozy town of Rafailovici is an exclusive villa of the Ven…
Hotel 2 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 2 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
3 Number of rooms 1 bath 4/5 Floor
€ 231,795
A4-1401-1. New Complex in Becici with Sea View, two bedroomsFor sale new complex in Becici …
Hotel 12 bedroomsin Kamenovo, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Kamenovo, Montenegro
386 m²
€ 1,500,000
Hotel 9 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 210,000
Hotel 51 bedroomin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 51 bedroom
Becici, Montenegro
450 m²
€ 1,600,000
The current business is two kilometers from the center of Montenegrin tourism in Becici.…
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Przno, Montenegro
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
564 m²
€ 600,000
Budwan Riviera First Line . Villa for sale, located 200 meters from the sea . The villa …
Hotel 13 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 13 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
750 m²
€ 2,400,000
New apart hotel with 13 rooms. The distance to the sea is 500 meters. The hotel is not f…
Hotelin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel
Becici, Montenegro
1 000 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,800,000
Fully furnished and equipped, small family apart hotel in Becici. Only 14 apartments plus an…
Hotel 116 roomsin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 116 rooms
Becici, Montenegro
116 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 1,500,000
Montenegro. Becici Mini-Hotel in Becici Family Hotel is just 200m from the best beaches of B…
Hotel 9 roomsin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 9 rooms
Becici, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 1,150,000
Montenegro Becici Mini-Hotel 300m from the beach Small family-run hotel with a quiet place, …
Hotel 19 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
17 bath 751 m²
Price on request
Spacious villa located just 300 meters from the sea in a quiet and beautiful area. On foot t…
Hotel 85 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 85 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
85 bath 45 m²
€ 250,000
Hotel and Montis residences are located in Kolasin, the busiest mountain town of Montenegro,…
Hotel 150 bedroomsin Milocer, Montenegro
Hotel 150 bedrooms
Milocer, Montenegro
1 bath 70 m²
€ 780,000
The hotel of the new Janu network brand, with the concept of a unique vacation. The hotel w…
Hotel 14 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
14 bath 360 m²
€ 585,000
A 360 m2 mini hotel is for sale. The hotel is located in a very attractive place, in the ver…
Hotel 10 bedroomsin Rafailovici, Montenegro
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
8 bath 200 m²
€ 750,000
In the small resort town of Rafailovichi, a stone house is sold - a mini hotel from 1813. Th…
Hotel 8 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
600 m²
€ 1,150,000
Mini hotel in Becici. The hotel favourably distinguishes good location and in the quiet qui…
Hotel 15 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 15 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
15 bath 600 m²
€ 1,500,000
Mini hotel in Bechici. This hotel has a good location as it is only 200 metres from the best…
