Realting.com
Montenegro
Budva Municipality
Sveti Stefan
Commercial real estate in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
72 properties total found
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
385 m²
Price on request
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
424 m²
Price on request
Restaurant
Becici, Montenegro
960 m²
Price on request
Commercial
Marovici, Montenegro
€ 345,000
U4-289. Urbanized Plot in Tudorovici with Sea ViewFor sale, urbanized plot of 1725m2 l…
Hotel
Becici, Montenegro
334 m²
€ 1,100,000
For sale is a beautiful and fully equipped Villa Hotel in the city of Becici, in the immedia…
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
626 m²
€ 2,003,200
Commercial premises in the Harmonia complex with an area of 626 m2 of free planning with a s…
Revenue house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 150 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,200,000
Hotel 33 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
1 800 m²
€ 2,000,000
NUM 1400 Hotel for sale in Becici, near the tourist town of Budva. The hotel has a total are…
Hotel 17 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
795 m²
€ 835,000
NUM 764 Mini hotel for sale in the small touristic resort of Rafailovici, municipality B…
Hotel 21 bedroom
Becici, Montenegro
1 173 m²
€ 1,350,000
NUM 2680 Six-storey mini hotel for sale in the area of Becici, near the town of Budva. Th…
Hotel 23 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
770 m²
€ 4,000,000
NUM 2838 Three-storey hotel for sale in Becici, near the town of Budva. The building wi…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Blizikuce, Montenegro
450 m²
€ 1,600,000
NUM 4461 Hotel for sale in Tudorovići in a luxury closed complex 15 minutes from the cit…
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
589 m²
€ 770,000
NUM 3444 For sale a Hotel consisting of two buildings of - three-story and four-story - …
Commercial
Milocer, Montenegro
€ 1,300,000
U4-285. Urbanized plot in KuljaceFor sale urbanized plot in Kuljace with panoramic sea view.…
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
589 m²
€ 770,000
For sale hotel consisting of two buildings – three-story and four-story, – in Becici. The ho…
Commercial
Przno, Montenegro
€ 279,000
U4-274. Urbanised Plot In Przno.For sale panoramic urbinised plot in Przno, Podlicak. …
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
€ 3,500,000
U4-502. Plot in Becici, Budva RivieraPlot for sale in Becici, Budva Riviera, Montenegro It …
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
€ 2,800,000
U4-502-2. Plot in Becici, Budva Riviera Plot for sale in Becici, Budva Riviera, Montene…
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
€ 1,400,000
U4-502-1. Plot in BeciciPlot for sale in Becici, Budva Riviera Montenegro The project …
Hotel
Becici, Montenegro
607 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,300,000
K4-141. Hotel with restaurant and parking near the beach in BeciciFor sale a working hotel i…
Hotel
Becici, Montenegro
417 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,600,000
K4-142. Stone Hotel In Becici, Montenegro For sale spacious stone-built hotel in Becici, jus…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 850,000
K4-110. Nice hotel in BeciciFor sale hotel is 300 m2,on a plot of about 300 m2. …
Hotel
Becici, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 630,000
K4-026. Mini hotel in BeciciFor sale villa with seven apartments in Becici is located on a p…
Hotel
Rafailovici, Montenegro
€ 590,000
K4-010. Villa in RafailoviciIn the cozy town of Rafailovici is an exclusive villa of the Ven…
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
€ 600,000
U4-243. Investment Plot in BeciciFor sale plot in Becici The area of the plot is 550m2. On …
Commercial
Marovici, Montenegro
€ 263,100
U4-049. Plot with panoramic view in BlizikuceSpacious plot for sale with panoramic view…
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
€ 1
U1-101. Small Urbanistic Plot in Becici with excellent sea view!For sale construction land f…
Commercial
Rustovo, Montenegro
€ 1
U1-100. Urbanistic Plot with panoramic sea view in BeciciLand for building an apartment hous…
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
€ 700,000
U4-235. Urbanized plot in BeciciUrbanized plot for sale in Bečići, Montenegro. Located 100 m…
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
€ 1,100,000
U4-232. Urbanized plot in BeciciFor sale urbanized plot in Bečići, Montenegro. The plot of 2…
