Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Stari Bar

Commercial real estate in Stari Bar, Montenegro

1 property total found
Commercial in Stari Bar, Montenegro
Commercial
Stari Bar, Montenegro
132 m² Number of floors 2
€ 290,000
K9-001. Cosy Restaurant in the Old BarFor sale cozy restaurant in the old Bar, Montenegro. T…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir