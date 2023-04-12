Show property on map Show properties list
  Montenegro

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Montenegro

Commercial real estatein Bar, Montenegro
Commercial real estate
Bar, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms 850 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,600,000
Villa with 14 apartments and sea views in Bar! From the sea just 700 meters on flat terrain…
Hotelin Morinj, Montenegro
Hotel
Morinj, Montenegro
€ 6,850,000
K7-001. New luxury 5 star hotel in Morij, Kotor BayFor sale Luxurious hotel overlooking the …
Revenue house 9 bedroomsin Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Revenue house 9 bedrooms
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
Apartment type house with land for construction of 6 more buildings for sale The house is l…
Commercialin Krasici, Montenegro
Commercial
Krasici, Montenegro
€ 200,000
U5-121. Plot in Lustica, Krasici  For sale plot what located in the town of Krasic…
Commercialin Dobrota, Montenegro
Commercial
Dobrota, Montenegro
€ 470,000
U5-120. Urbanized land in Dobrota, KotorFor sale Urbanized land in Dobrota, Kotor. &nbs…
Hotel 9 bedroomsin Przno, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
385 m²
Price on request
Commercialin Becici, Montenegro
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
424 m²
Price on request
Hotel 6 roomsin durici, Montenegro
Hotel 6 rooms
durici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 270 m² Number of floors 3
€ 399,000
Mini-hotel for sale in the village of Kamenari, Tivat Bay. The mini-hotel with a total ar…
Restaurant 4 bedroomsin Susanj, Montenegro
Restaurant 4 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
500 m²
Price on request
Restaurantin Becici, Montenegro
Restaurant
Becici, Montenegro
960 m²
Price on request
Commercialin Marovici, Montenegro
Commercial
Marovici, Montenegro
€ 345,000
U4-289. Urbanized Plot in Tudorovici with Sea ViewFor sale,  urbanized plot of 1725m2 l…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Buljarica, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
5 bath 420 m² Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
An exceptionally pretty apartment hotel consisting of 5 one bedroom apartments with their ow…
Commercialin Prcanj, Montenegro
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
€ 360,000
U9-1001. Urbanized plot in PrcanjPlot for sale  in  Kotor bay, Prcanj, Montenegro,…
Hotel 18 roomsin Petrovac, Montenegro
Hotel 18 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
18 Number of rooms 840 m² Number of floors 4
€ 650,000
Hotel 10 roomsin Petrovac, Montenegro
Hotel 10 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 735,000
Hotel 9 roomsin durici, Montenegro
Hotel 9 rooms
durici, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 464 m² Number of floors 4
€ 550,000
Hotel 5 roomsin Petrovac, Montenegro
Hotel 5 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 160 m² Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
Hotel 7 bedroomsin Pecurice, Montenegro
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Pecurice, Montenegro
336 m²
Price on request
Hotel 14 roomsin Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Hotel 14 rooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms
€ 700,000
For sale operating hotel in the town of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The hotel has 14 apartme…
Commercialin Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
€ 436,000
U7-002. Plot with sea view in MelineFor sale in Meline  land for the construction of a …
Hotel 5 bedroomsin durasevici, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
durasevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 360 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,570,000
K5-002. Mini hotel on the first line in Djurashevicha, LusticaFor sale Mini hotel by the wat…
Revenue housein Budva, Montenegro
Revenue house
Budva, Montenegro
1 850 m² Number of floors 5
€ 4,000,000
Revenue housein Ratisevina, Montenegro
Revenue house
Ratisevina, Montenegro
361 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
Revenue housein Rafailovici, Montenegro
Revenue house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 150 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,200,000
Revenue housein Budva, Montenegro
Revenue house
Budva, Montenegro
400 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
Commercialin Prcanj, Montenegro
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
313 m²
€ 130,000
U5-119. Urbanized plot in StolivFor sale Urbanized plot in Stoliv For sale a plot of 325 me…
Commercialin Prcanj, Montenegro
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
€ 565,950
U5-118. Urbanized plot in Prcanj, Kotor.For sale urbanized plot in Prcanj, Kotor. The plot h…
Hotelin Dobra Voda, Montenegro
Hotel
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
€ 250,000
Mini-hotel for sale in the village of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The four-storey house of 4…
Commercialin Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
€ 780,000
U7-001. Plot in the heart of Herceg Novi for constructionPlot of 1550 m2 with good condition…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Bijela, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 411 m² Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
D5-143. Mini hotel in BijelaFor sale mini hotel is located 50 meters from the sea. In 50 me…

