Seaview Restaurants for Sale in Montenegro

Restaurant 4 bedroomsin Susanj, Montenegro
Restaurant 4 bedrooms
Susanj, Montenegro
500 m²
Price on request
Restaurantin Becici, Montenegro
Restaurant
Becici, Montenegro
960 m²
Price on request
Restaurantin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Restaurant
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 165,000
Restaurantin Rafailovici, Montenegro
Restaurant
Rafailovici, Montenegro
190 m²
Price on request
Budva, Becici – Restaurant on a great location, for sale This property is located in an exce…
Restaurantin Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Restaurant
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
163 m²
€ 320,000
Seating - 100 The area of the interior is 76 square meters.m., terrace area 87sq.m. Ther…
Restaurantin Seoca, Montenegro
Restaurant
Seoca, Montenegro
533 m²
€ 1,900,000
Budva, Jaz – Spacious restaurant in a prime location on the Jaz beach for sale   A two-store…
Restaurantin Montenegro, Montenegro
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 200,000
The code of property - 00081 the three-storeyed house of 300 sq.m. On each floor the follo…
Restaurantin Montenegro, Montenegro
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
430 m²
€ 420,000
The code of a property - 00134 three-storeyed minihotel of 430 sq.m (12 certain apartment…
Restaurantin Montenegro, Montenegro
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 400,000
The code of a property - 00129 New three-storeyed of 400 sq.m: 11 separate apartamnent and…

