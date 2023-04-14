Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Herceg Novi
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
15 properties total found
Revenue house
Ratisevina, Montenegro
361 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
Commercial
Suscepan, Montenegro
€ 650,000
U2-225. Urbanized land in the center of IgaloPermitted construction of 1700 sqm. 1400 sqm pl…
Commercial
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
€ 1,275,000
U2-340. Urbanized Sea View plot near Herceg NoviFor sale urbanized plot in the town of Trebe…
Commercial
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
296 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 490,000
K9-1003. Family Mini-Hotel in ToplaFor sale small family hotel in Topla, Herceg Novi Bay. T…
Commercial
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
800 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 1,600,000
K2-044. Hotel in IgaloNew mini-hotel for 16 rooms, on the first line in the famous resort to…
Commercial
Suscepan, Montenegro
400 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
K2-006. Guest house for saleHouse with apartments for rent in Igalo. The house is located 30…
Commercial
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
400 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,500,000
K2-015. Apart hotel in IgaloThe apart hotel is located in the center of Igalo on the beach. …
Commercial
Suscepan, Montenegro
€ 300,000
U2-302 . Urbanized plot in IgaloUrbanized plot for sale in Igalo, Herceg Nov…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
2 100 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 10,000,000
K2-048. Modern hotel on the First line with its own beachHotel for sale in Igalo, place Njiv…
Hotel 14 rooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms
550 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
Restaurant
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 165,000
Hotel 28 rooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
28 Number of rooms
800 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,600,000
The hotel is located almost on the first line of the sea (50 meters) in Igalo and has 16 roo…
Hotel 11 rooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
11 Number of rooms
673 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 770,000
Hotel in Igalo is located 50 metres from the sandy beach, a two-minute walk, in the immediat…
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
13 bath
650 m²
€ 1,900,000
Mini hotel in Igalo For sale mini hotel, in the resort of Igalo, in the area of the city of…
Hotel 12 rooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
12 Number of rooms
396 m²
€ 650,000
Three-story house for sale for 5 apartments with furniture. The first line from the sea. …
