Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
  5. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro

Restaurant To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurantin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Restaurant
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 165,000

Properties features in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir