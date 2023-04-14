Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro

7 properties total found
Hotel 16 bedroomsin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
830 m²
€ 1,250,000
NUM 805 In the resort town of Igalo, a new hotel with a total area of ​​830 m2 is for s…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 100 m² Number of floors 6
€ 10,000,000
K2-048. Modern hotel on the First line with its own beachHotel for sale in Igalo, place Njiv…
Hotel 14 roomsin Suscepan, Montenegro
Hotel 14 rooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms 550 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
Hotel 28 roomsin Suscepan, Montenegro
Hotel 28 rooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
28 Number of rooms 800 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,600,000
The hotel is located almost on the first line of the sea (50 meters) in Igalo and has 16 roo…
Hotel 11 roomsin Suscepan, Montenegro
Hotel 11 rooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
11 Number of rooms 673 m² Number of floors 4
€ 770,000
Hotel in Igalo is located 50 metres from the sandy beach, a two-minute walk, in the immediat…
Hotel 11 bedroomsin Suscepan, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
13 bath 650 m²
€ 1,900,000
Mini hotel in Igalo For sale mini hotel, in the resort of Igalo, in the area of the city of…
Hotel 12 roomsin Suscepan, Montenegro
Hotel 12 rooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
12 Number of rooms 396 m²
€ 650,000
Three-story house for sale for 5 apartments with furniture. The first line from the sea. …

