Commercial real estate in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro

18 properties total found
Revenue housein Ratisevina, Montenegro
Revenue house
Ratisevina, Montenegro
361 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
Hotel 16 bedroomsin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
830 m²
€ 1,250,000
NUM 805 In the resort town of Igalo, a new hotel with a total area of ​​830 m2 is for s…
Commercialin Suscepan, Montenegro
Commercial
Suscepan, Montenegro
€ 650,000
U2-225. Urbanized land in the center of IgaloPermitted construction of 1700 sqm. 1400 sqm pl…
Commercialin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Commercial
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
€ 1,275,000
U2-340. Urbanized Sea View plot near Herceg NoviFor sale urbanized plot in the town of Trebe…
Commercialin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Commercial
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
296 m² Number of floors 3
€ 490,000
K9-1003. Family Mini-Hotel in ToplaFor sale small family hotel in Topla, Herceg Novi Bay. T…
Commercialin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Commercial
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
800 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,600,000
K2-044. Hotel in IgaloNew mini-hotel for 16 rooms, on the first line in the famous resort to…
Commercialin Suscepan, Montenegro
Commercial
Suscepan, Montenegro
400 m² Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
K2-006. Guest house for saleHouse with apartments for rent in Igalo. The house is located 30…
Commercialin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Commercial
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
400 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,500,000
K2-015. Apart hotel in IgaloThe apart hotel is located in the center of Igalo on the beach. …
Commercialin Suscepan, Montenegro
Commercial
Suscepan, Montenegro
€ 300,000
U2-302 . Urbanized plot in IgaloUrbanized plot for sale in  Igalo, Herceg Nov…
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 100 m² Number of floors 6
€ 10,000,000
K2-048. Modern hotel on the First line with its own beachHotel for sale in Igalo, place Njiv…
Commercial 6 bedroomsin Ratisevina, Montenegro
Commercial 6 bedrooms
Ratisevina, Montenegro
6 bath 361 m²
€ 450,000
Building with five apartment and limited sea views for sale in Ratiševina, Herceg Novi - Mon…
Commercial real estatein Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Commercial real estate
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
12 bath 1 026 m²
Price on request
Apart hotel with sea views in Igalo, Montenegro.Area of the hotel: is cca 1026m2, with a plo…
Hotel 14 roomsin Suscepan, Montenegro
Hotel 14 rooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms 550 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
Restaurantin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Restaurant
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 165,000
Hotel 28 roomsin Suscepan, Montenegro
Hotel 28 rooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
28 Number of rooms 800 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,600,000
The hotel is located almost on the first line of the sea (50 meters) in Igalo and has 16 roo…
Hotel 11 roomsin Suscepan, Montenegro
Hotel 11 rooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
11 Number of rooms 673 m² Number of floors 4
€ 770,000
Hotel in Igalo is located 50 metres from the sandy beach, a two-minute walk, in the immediat…
Hotel 11 bedroomsin Suscepan, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
13 bath 650 m²
€ 1,900,000
Mini hotel in Igalo For sale mini hotel, in the resort of Igalo, in the area of the city of…
Hotel 12 roomsin Suscepan, Montenegro
Hotel 12 rooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
12 Number of rooms 396 m²
€ 650,000
Three-story house for sale for 5 apartments with furniture. The first line from the sea. …

