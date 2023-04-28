Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Prcanj
  5. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Prcanj, Montenegro

Hotel To archive
Clear all
6 properties total found
Hotel in Prcanj, Montenegro
Hotel
Prcanj, Montenegro
670 m²
€ 1,500,000
K4-009. Apart hotel in PrcanjFor sale beautiful villa . This magnificent villa is locat…
Hotel in Prcanj, Montenegro
Hotel
Prcanj, Montenegro
1 630 m²
€ 3,800,000
K2-004. Hotel in StolivA comfortable hotel with a restaurant in an exclusive location on the…
Hotel 6 rooms in Muo, Montenegro
Hotel 6 rooms
Muo, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 380 m² Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
An aparthotel in Kotor with an area of 380 m2 is for sale. The hotel consists of 4 apartment…
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
380 m²
Price on request
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 1,600,000
The house is a historical architectural monument, one of the oldest houses in the bay. B…
Hotel in Prcanj, Montenegro
Hotel
Prcanj, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 2,200,000
A boutique hotel of a European level, which has no analogues on the Montenegrin coast. T…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir