Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Prcanj

Commercial real estate in Prcanj, Montenegro

26 properties total found
Commercial in Prcanj, Montenegro
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
450 m²
Price on request
Commercial in Prcanj, Montenegro
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
€ 360,000
U9-1001. Urbanized plot in PrcanjPlot for sale  in  Kotor bay, Prcanj, Montenegro,…
Commercial in Kavac, Montenegro
Commercial
Kavac, Montenegro
€ 126,000
We offer for sale an urban plot of 1000 sq.m. with a panoramic view of the Tivat Bay. There …
Revenue house in Trojica, Montenegro
Revenue house
Trojica, Montenegro
1 000 m²
€ 1,800,000
Commercial in Prcanj, Montenegro
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
313 m²
€ 130,000
U5-119. Urbanized plot in StolivFor sale Urbanized plot in Stoliv For sale a plot of 325 me…
Commercial in Prcanj, Montenegro
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
€ 565,950
U5-118. Urbanized plot in Prcanj, Kotor.For sale urbanized plot in Prcanj, Kotor. The plot h…
Hotel 4 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
379 m²
€ 285,000
NUM 4043 House for sale in Prcanj, not far from the sea. The house area is 150 m2 and the …
Commercial in Trojica, Montenegro
Commercial
Trojica, Montenegro
€ 137,500
U2-325. Urbanized Plot in TivatUrbanized plot for sale in Tivat riviera, Kavac, Montenegro.&…
Commercial in Trojica, Montenegro
Commercial
Trojica, Montenegro
2 063 m²
€ 269,000
U2-348. Urbanized plot overlooking the Bay of KotorFor sale urbanized plot with sea views in…
Hotel in Prcanj, Montenegro
Hotel
Prcanj, Montenegro
670 m²
€ 1,500,000
K4-009. Apart hotel in PrcanjFor sale beautiful villa . This magnificent villa is locat…
Commercial in Prcanj, Montenegro
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
100 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
K4-115. Cozy Restaurant On the Kotor BayFor sale cozy restaurant tavern on the shore of the …
Commercial in Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Commercial
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
€ 400,000
U2-321. Big plot in Stoliv on the first lineBig plot for sale in Stoliv on the first li…
Commercial in Prcanj, Montenegro
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
€ 585,000
U2-349. Plot in Prcanj, Kotor bayPlot for sale in Kotor Bay, Prcan, Montenegro  5 cada…
Commercial in Kavac, Montenegro
Commercial
Kavac, Montenegro
€ 260,000
U2-331. Urbanized Plot in KavacUrbanized plot for sale in Kavac, Tivat, Montenegro with…
Commercial in Kavac, Montenegro
Commercial
Kavac, Montenegro
€ 480,000
U4-224. Urbanized Plot Near KotorPlot for sale in Tivat riviera, Montenegro The plot i…
Commercial in Prcanj, Montenegro
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
€ 270,000
D9-815. Plot in Prcanj with Project Near the SeaA plot for sale in Kotor bay, Prcanj, Monte…
Commercial in Prcanj, Montenegro
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
€ 600,000
U9-101. Front line plot in Prcanj with building permit in placeFront line plot in Prcanj wit…
Commercial in Muo, Montenegro
Commercial
Muo, Montenegro
373 m²
€ 600,000
K2-053. Mini hotel in Muo (Kotor)For sale an excellent mini-hotel, just a twenty minute walk…
Commercial in Trojica, Montenegro
Commercial
Trojica, Montenegro
€ 130,000
U2-350. Urbanized Plot with Sea ViewPlot for sale with sea view under construction in Tivat …
Hotel in Prcanj, Montenegro
Hotel
Prcanj, Montenegro
1 630 m²
€ 3,800,000
K2-004. Hotel in StolivA comfortable hotel with a restaurant in an exclusive location on the…
Commercial real estate in Prcanj, Montenegro
Commercial real estate
Prcanj, Montenegro
20 bath 2 630 m²
Price on request
Waterfront hotel for sale situated in village Stoliv near Kotor, Montenegro.Stoliv is a smal…
Commercial real estate in Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Commercial real estate
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
11 bath 960 m²
Price on request
Luxury boutique hotel with pool and sea views for sale situated in Perast, Montenegro.Boutiq…
Hotel 6 rooms in Muo, Montenegro
Hotel 6 rooms
Muo, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 380 m² Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
An aparthotel in Kotor with an area of 380 m2 is for sale. The hotel consists of 4 apartment…
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Muo, Montenegro
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
380 m²
Price on request
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Prcanj, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 1,600,000
The house is a historical architectural monument, one of the oldest houses in the bay. B…
Hotel in Prcanj, Montenegro
Hotel
Prcanj, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 2,200,000
A boutique hotel of a European level, which has no analogues on the Montenegrin coast. T…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir