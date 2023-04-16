Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bijelo Polje Municipality
  4. Ljesnica
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Potkrajci, Montenegro

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 14 bedroomsin Kukulje, Montenegro
Hotel 14 bedrooms
Kukulje, Montenegro
656 m²
€ 5,270,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir