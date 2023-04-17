Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Podi-Sasovici

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Podi-Sasovici, Montenegro

1 property total found
Commercialin Podi, Montenegro
Commercial
Podi, Montenegro
350 m² Number of floors 2
€ 160,000
U5-114. Urbanized plot with sea view PodiFor sale a flat plot in the village of Podi, 2000m2…

Properties features in Podi-Sasovici, Montenegro

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir