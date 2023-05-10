Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Podgorica Capital City
  4. Podgorica

Commercial real estate in Podgorica, Montenegro

30 properties total found
Hotel 70 rooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Hotel 70 rooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Rooms 70
Area 6 788 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 7,800,000
Commercial in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial
Podgorica, Montenegro
€ 1,630,000
Commercial in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial
Podgorica, Montenegro
€ 400,000
Commercial in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 57 m²
Floor 1
€ 99,000
Commercial in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial
Podgorica, Montenegro
€ 1,060,000
Commercial in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 131 m²
€ 140,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
€ 150,000
Commercial in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 1 990 m²
Price on request
Investment 1 bedroom in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment 1 bedroom
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
€ 240,000
Commercial in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 107 m²
€ 449,400
Investment 1 bedroom in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment 1 bedroom
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
€ 57,000
Investment 2 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment 2 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
€ 240,000
Investment 2 bathrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment 2 bathrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
€ 210,000
Investment 1 bedroom in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment 1 bedroom
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 280 m²
€ 128,750
Investment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 90 m²
€ 700
Investment 2 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment 2 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€ 75,000
Investment 1 bedroom in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment 1 bedroom
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
€ 33,990
Investment 5 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment 5 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
€ 153,000
Investment 2 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment 2 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 240 m²
€ 80,000
Investment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 71 m²
€ 110,000
Investment 2 bedrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment 2 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
€ 73,000
Investment 1 bedroom in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment 1 bedroom
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€ 51,000
Investment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 160 m²
€ 80,000
Investment 1 bedroom in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment 1 bedroom
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 260 m²
€ 185,500
Investment 1 bedroom in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment 1 bedroom
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
€ 40,000
Investment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 1 610 m²
Floor 3
€ 1,950,000
Investment 2 bathrooms in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment 2 bathrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
€ 175,100
Investment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 41 m²
€ 55,000
Investment in Podgorica, Montenegro
Investment
Podgorica, Montenegro
Area 19 m²
€ 22,000
Commercial in Podgorica, Montenegro
Commercial
Podgorica, Montenegro
€ 190,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir