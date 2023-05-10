Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Podgorica Capital City
Podgorica
Commercial real estate in Podgorica, Montenegro
Clear all
30 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Hotel 70 rooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
70
6 788 m²
5
€ 7,800,000
Commercial
Podgorica, Montenegro
€ 1,630,000
Commercial
Podgorica, Montenegro
€ 400,000
Commercial
Podgorica, Montenegro
57 m²
1
€ 99,000
Commercial
Podgorica, Montenegro
€ 1,060,000
Commercial
Podgorica, Montenegro
131 m²
€ 140,000
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
2
2
75 m²
€ 150,000
Commercial
Podgorica, Montenegro
1 990 m²
Price on request
Investment 1 bedroom
Podgorica, Montenegro
1
1
118 m²
€ 240,000
Commercial
Podgorica, Montenegro
107 m²
€ 449,400
Investment 1 bedroom
Podgorica, Montenegro
1
1
47 m²
€ 57,000
Investment 2 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
2
2
170 m²
€ 240,000
Investment 2 bathrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
2
150 m²
€ 210,000
Investment 1 bedroom
Podgorica, Montenegro
1
1
280 m²
€ 128,750
Investment
Podgorica, Montenegro
90 m²
€ 700
Investment 2 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
2
1
43 m²
€ 75,000
Investment 1 bedroom
Podgorica, Montenegro
1
1
25 m²
€ 33,990
Investment 5 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
5
2
135 m²
€ 153,000
Investment 2 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
2
1
240 m²
€ 80,000
Investment
Podgorica, Montenegro
71 m²
€ 110,000
Investment 2 bedrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
2
2
67 m²
€ 73,000
Investment 1 bedroom
Podgorica, Montenegro
1
1
35 m²
€ 51,000
Investment
Podgorica, Montenegro
160 m²
€ 80,000
Investment 1 bedroom
Podgorica, Montenegro
1
1
260 m²
€ 185,500
Investment 1 bedroom
Podgorica, Montenegro
1
1
60 m²
€ 40,000
Investment
Podgorica, Montenegro
1 610 m²
3
€ 1,950,000
Investment 2 bathrooms
Podgorica, Montenegro
2
99 m²
€ 175,100
Investment
Podgorica, Montenegro
41 m²
€ 55,000
Investment
Podgorica, Montenegro
19 m²
€ 22,000
Commercial
Podgorica, Montenegro
€ 190,000
