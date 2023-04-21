Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Perast
  5. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Perast, Montenegro

Hotel To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Hotel 34 bedrooms in Perast, Montenegro
Hotel 34 bedrooms
Perast, Montenegro
969 m²
€ 3,900,000
Boutique hotel in. Perast is an existing hotel complex with 11 high-level apartments, a …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir