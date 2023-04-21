Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Perast, Montenegro

7 properties total found
Hotel in Stoliv, Montenegro
Hotel
Stoliv, Montenegro
1 630 m²
€ 2,700,000
Отель в Столиве (Которский залив, Черногория) Построен в 2006 г. Отремонтирован и усовершен…
Hotel 11 bedrooms in Perast, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Perast, Montenegro
1 000 m²
€ 4,400,000
NUM 4361 A hotel for sale located in the small baroque town of Perast, which is under the…
Commercial 8 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Commercial 8 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
165 m²
€ 425,000
The object code is 1.26.2.10578 Three-storey house in the Table on the first coastline. Stol…
Commercial 3 bedrooms in Perast, Montenegro
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Perast, Montenegro
3 bath 209 m²
€ 380,000
The restaurant and 3 apartmentsfor salein Montenegro,in the centre of Risan, in the old part…
Hotel 26 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
1 630 m²
€ 2,700,000
Object code - 1.26.17.10316 Hotel in the capital ( Kotor Bay, Montenegro ) * Built in 2006. …
Hotel 34 bedrooms in Perast, Montenegro
Hotel 34 bedrooms
Perast, Montenegro
969 m²
€ 3,900,000
Boutique hotel in. Perast is an existing hotel complex with 11 high-level apartments, a …
Hotel 28 bedrooms in Stoliv, Montenegro
Hotel 28 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
28 bath 1 630 m²
€ 4,095,000
For sale hotel in Stoliv, Boko-Kotorskaya Bay. The area of the hotel is 1630 m2 + 1000 m2 pa…
