Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Montenegro
  4. Old Royal Capital Cetinje
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Old Royal Capital Cetinje, Montenegro

сommercial property
3
Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office with air conditioning in Cetinje, Montenegro
Office with air conditioning
Cetinje, Montenegro
Area 123 m²
Office premises for sale on two levels with a total area of ​​123m2. The facility is located…
€130,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir