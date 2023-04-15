Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Lustica

Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Lustica, Montenegro

3 properties total found
Commercialin Lustica, Montenegro
Commercial
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 220,000
U2-1001. Land For Sale 2000 sq.m., Just 500 Meters From The Sea + Idea Project For a Tourist…
Commercialin Mrkovi, Montenegro
Commercial
Mrkovi, Montenegro
€ 2,800,000
U3-146. Plot in KrasiciBig plot with area of 13000 sqm. Located in Krasici, first coastline…
Commercialin Klinci, Montenegro
Commercial
Klinci, Montenegro
2 088 m²
€ 282,000
U5-115. Plot with panoramic sea views, LusticaLand for sale 2088 m2 with panoramic views of …

Properties features in Lustica, Montenegro

with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir