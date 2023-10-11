Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Сommercial property for Sale in Lustica, Montenegro

1 property total found
Commercial 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with sea view in Lustica, Montenegro
Commercial 2 bedrooms with parking, with balcony, with sea view
Lustica, Montenegro
Rooms 3
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
The premium villa, located in close proximity to the first two onions of luxury golf resort,…
€2,23M
