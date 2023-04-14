Hotels for sale in Kotor, Montenegro

Show property on map Show properties list
Hotel 9 roomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 9 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 550 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale is a hotel in the heart of the city of Kotor. The hotel is located in a Mediterrane…
Hotel 7 bedroomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 950,000
NUM 818 Mini-hotel for sale in the area of Orahovac, in the Bay of Kotor. The facility wi…
Hotel 8 bedroomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 630,000
NUM 1972 The villa is located on the coast of Kotor Bay, in the region Dobrota, two kilom…
Hotel 28 bedroomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 28 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
1 630 m²
Price on request
NUM 2348 Hotel for sale situated on the front line in Stoliv, Boko-Kotorska Bay. The area of…
Hotel 7 bedroomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
160 m²
€ 1,500,000
NUM 2687 Three-storey mini-hotel is for sale in Dobrota, near the town of Kotor. The buil…
Hotel 11 bedroomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
1 000 m²
€ 4,400,000
For sale is a hotel located in the small town of Perast in the Baroque style, which is under…
Hotel 10 roomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 10 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
Great investment offer! For sale a mini hotel with a restaurant near the old town of Kotor. …
