Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Prcanj
23
Kotor
22
Dobrota
9
Perast
7
Risan
4
Clear all
42 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel
Morinj, Montenegro
€ 6,850,000
K7-001. New luxury 5 star hotel in Morij, Kotor BayFor sale Luxurious hotel overlooking the …
Commercial
Dobrota, Montenegro
€ 470,000
U5-120. Urbanized land in Dobrota, KotorFor sale Urbanized land in Dobrota, Kotor. &nbs…
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
€ 360,000
U9-1001. Urbanized plot in PrcanjPlot for sale in Kotor bay, Prcanj, Montenegro,…
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
313 m²
€ 130,000
U5-119. Urbanized plot in StolivFor sale Urbanized plot in Stoliv For sale a plot of 325 me…
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
€ 565,950
U5-118. Urbanized plot in Prcanj, Kotor.For sale urbanized plot in Prcanj, Kotor. The plot h…
Commercial
Glavaticici, Montenegro
€ 110,000
U5-117. Urbanized plot with sea view in GlavaticiFor sale Urbanized plot with sea view in Gl…
Commercial
Trojica, Montenegro
€ 137,500
U2-325. Urbanized Plot in TivatUrbanized plot for sale in Tivat riviera, Kavac, Montenegro.&…
Commercial
Morinj, Montenegro
€ 240,000
U9-125. Sea View Urbanized Plot in MorinjThe land for the construction of two houses is loca…
Commercial
Risan, Montenegro
€ 600,000
U2-346. Urbanized plot in the Boka Kotor BayFor sale is an urbanized panoramic plot of 5000 …
Commercial
Trojica, Montenegro
2 063 m²
€ 269,000
U2-348. Urbanized plot overlooking the Bay of KotorFor sale urbanized plot with sea views in…
Hotel
Prcanj, Montenegro
670 m²
€ 1,500,000
K4-009. Apart hotel in PrcanjFor sale beautiful villa . This magnificent villa is locat…
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
100 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
K4-115. Cozy Restaurant On the Kotor BayFor sale cozy restaurant tavern on the shore of the …
Commercial
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
€ 400,000
U2-321. Big plot in Stoliv on the first lineBig plot for sale in Stoliv on the first li…
Commercial
Kotor, Montenegro
€ 98,000
U3-344. Urbanized plot with sea views for the construction of apartmentsUrgent sale! For sa…
Commercial
Dobrota, Montenegro
€ 90,000
U2-237. Plot with sea view
Commercial
Kotor, Montenegro
800 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
K2-030. Family Apart Hotel in KotorFor sale mini apart hotel in Montenegro, Kotor.&nbs…
Commercial
Dobrota, Montenegro
584 m²
€ 6,000,000
K2-047. Exclusive hotel in Dobrota (Kotor Bay)This beautiful small hotel is considered the b…
Commercial
Dobrota, Montenegro
300 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
K2-025. Apartment Building and Land, Sveti Stasije, DobrotaApartment Building and Land for s…
Commercial
Morinj, Montenegro
€ 995,000
U9-122. Plot in MorinjPlot for sale in Morinj, Boko-Kotor Bay, Montenegro. Urbanized as 5 ap…
Commercial
Morinj, Montenegro
€ 75,000
U9-118. Urbanized plot in MorinjMorinj plot is Villa plot as part of complex, located …
Commercial
Risan, Montenegro
€ 3,187,200
U4-229. Large plot in RisanIn the location of “Raškov brijeg – Ljuta”, within “Detailed Urba…
Commercial
Kavac, Montenegro
€ 260,000
U2-331. Urbanized Plot in KavacUrbanized plot for sale in Kavac, Tivat, Montenegro with…
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
€ 270,000
D9-815. Plot in Prcanj with Project Near the SeaA plot for sale in Kotor bay, Prcanj, Monte…
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
€ 600,000
U9-101. Front line plot in Prcanj with building permit in placeFront line plot in Prcanj wit…
Commercial
Dobrota, Montenegro
500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,800,000
K2-098. New mini-hotel on first line in DobrotaA cozy hotel with ten rooms, a private beach …
Commercial
Kotor, Montenegro
626 m²
€ 3,000,000
K2-009. Mini hotel in Kotor, first coastlineMagnificent mini-hotel on the shore of the Boka …
Commercial
Muo, Montenegro
373 m²
€ 600,000
K2-053. Mini hotel in Muo (Kotor)For sale an excellent mini-hotel, just a twenty minute walk…
Commercial
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
€ 265,000
U5-113. Urbanized plot with sea view in OrahovacFor sale a flat plot with a sea view 969 m2…
Commercial
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
€ 1,300,000
U4-239. Urbanized plot in Orahovаc on the First LineFor sale plot in Orahovac, Kotor bay, Mo…
Hotel
Prcanj, Montenegro
1 630 m²
€ 3,800,000
K2-004. Hotel in StolivA comfortable hotel with a restaurant in an exclusive location on the…
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map