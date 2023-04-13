Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Hotelin Morinj, Montenegro
Hotel
Morinj, Montenegro
€ 6,850,000
K7-001. New luxury 5 star hotel in Morij, Kotor BayFor sale Luxurious hotel overlooking the …
Commercialin Dobrota, Montenegro
Commercial
Dobrota, Montenegro
€ 470,000
U5-120. Urbanized land in Dobrota, KotorFor sale Urbanized land in Dobrota, Kotor. &nbs…
Commercialin Prcanj, Montenegro
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
€ 360,000
U9-1001. Urbanized plot in PrcanjPlot for sale  in  Kotor bay, Prcanj, Montenegro,…
Commercialin Prcanj, Montenegro
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
313 m²
€ 130,000
U5-119. Urbanized plot in StolivFor sale Urbanized plot in Stoliv For sale a plot of 325 me…
Commercialin Prcanj, Montenegro
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
€ 565,950
U5-118. Urbanized plot in Prcanj, Kotor.For sale urbanized plot in Prcanj, Kotor. The plot h…
Commercialin Glavaticici, Montenegro
Commercial
Glavaticici, Montenegro
€ 110,000
U5-117. Urbanized plot with sea view in GlavaticiFor sale Urbanized plot with sea view in Gl…
Commercialin Trojica, Montenegro
Commercial
Trojica, Montenegro
€ 137,500
U2-325. Urbanized Plot in TivatUrbanized plot for sale in Tivat riviera, Kavac, Montenegro.&…
Commercialin Morinj, Montenegro
Commercial
Morinj, Montenegro
€ 240,000
U9-125. Sea View Urbanized Plot in MorinjThe land for the construction of two houses is loca…
Commercialin Risan, Montenegro
Commercial
Risan, Montenegro
€ 600,000
U2-346. Urbanized plot in the Boka Kotor BayFor sale is an urbanized panoramic plot of 5000 …
Commercialin Trojica, Montenegro
Commercial
Trojica, Montenegro
2 063 m²
€ 269,000
U2-348. Urbanized plot overlooking the Bay of KotorFor sale urbanized plot with sea views in…
Hotelin Prcanj, Montenegro
Hotel
Prcanj, Montenegro
670 m²
€ 1,500,000
K4-009. Apart hotel in PrcanjFor sale beautiful villa . This magnificent villa is locat…
Commercialin Prcanj, Montenegro
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
100 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,700,000
K4-115. Cozy Restaurant On the Kotor BayFor sale cozy restaurant tavern on the shore of the …
Commercialin Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
Commercial
Drazin Vrt, Montenegro
€ 400,000
U2-321. Big plot in Stoliv on the first lineBig plot for sale in Stoliv on the first li…
Commercialin Kotor, Montenegro
Commercial
Kotor, Montenegro
€ 98,000
U3-344. Urbanized plot with sea views for the construction of apartmentsUrgent sale! For sa…
Commercialin Dobrota, Montenegro
Commercial
Dobrota, Montenegro
€ 90,000
U2-237. Plot with sea view
Commercialin Kotor, Montenegro
Commercial
Kotor, Montenegro
800 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
K2-030. Family Apart Hotel in KotorFor sale  mini apart hotel in Montenegro, Kotor.&nbs…
Commercialin Dobrota, Montenegro
Commercial
Dobrota, Montenegro
584 m²
€ 6,000,000
K2-047. Exclusive hotel in Dobrota (Kotor Bay)This beautiful small hotel is considered the b…
Commercialin Dobrota, Montenegro
Commercial
Dobrota, Montenegro
300 m² Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
K2-025. Apartment Building and Land, Sveti Stasije, DobrotaApartment Building and Land for s…
Commercialin Morinj, Montenegro
Commercial
Morinj, Montenegro
€ 995,000
U9-122. Plot in MorinjPlot for sale in Morinj, Boko-Kotor Bay, Montenegro. Urbanized as 5 ap…
Commercialin Morinj, Montenegro
Commercial
Morinj, Montenegro
€ 75,000
U9-118. Urbanized plot in MorinjMorinj plot is Villa plot as part of  complex, located …
Commercialin Risan, Montenegro
Commercial
Risan, Montenegro
€ 3,187,200
U4-229. Large plot in RisanIn the location of “Raškov brijeg – Ljuta”, within “Detailed Urba…
Commercialin Kavac, Montenegro
Commercial
Kavac, Montenegro
€ 260,000
U2-331. Urbanized Plot in KavacUrbanized plot for sale in Kavac, Tivat, Montenegro with…
Commercialin Prcanj, Montenegro
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
€ 270,000
D9-815. Plot in Prcanj with Project Near the SeaA plot for sale in Kotor bay, Prcanj, Monte…
Commercialin Prcanj, Montenegro
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
€ 600,000
U9-101. Front line plot in Prcanj with building permit in placeFront line plot in Prcanj wit…
Commercialin Dobrota, Montenegro
Commercial
Dobrota, Montenegro
500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,800,000
K2-098. New mini-hotel on first line in DobrotaA cozy hotel with ten rooms, a private beach …
Commercialin Kotor, Montenegro
Commercial
Kotor, Montenegro
626 m²
€ 3,000,000
K2-009. Mini hotel in Kotor, first coastlineMagnificent mini-hotel on the shore of the Boka …
Commercialin Muo, Montenegro
Commercial
Muo, Montenegro
373 m²
€ 600,000
K2-053. Mini hotel in Muo (Kotor)For sale an excellent mini-hotel, just a twenty minute walk…
Commercialin Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Commercial
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
€ 265,000
U5-113. Urbanized plot with sea view in OrahovacFor sale a flat plot with a sea view 969 m2…
Commercialin Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
Commercial
Donji Orahovac, Montenegro
€ 1,300,000
U4-239. Urbanized plot in Orahovаc on the First LineFor sale plot in Orahovac, Kotor bay, Mo…
Hotelin Prcanj, Montenegro
Hotel
Prcanj, Montenegro
1 630 m²
€ 3,800,000
K2-004. Hotel in StolivA comfortable hotel with a restaurant in an exclusive location on the…

Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

