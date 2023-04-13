Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartment buildings for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Kotor
1
Prcanj
1
Similar properties in the surrounding area

Commercialin Montenegro, Montenegro
Commercial
Montenegro, Montenegro
31 m²
€ 46,157
Object code - 5.25.730.10118 Apartment studio 31m2 for sale with modern repairs and furnitur…
Hotel 22 bedroomsin Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
800 m²
€ 3,970,521
NUM 1335 A three-star hotel located on the first line from the sea in Baosici, Herceg …
Commercialin Boreti, Montenegro
Commercial
Boreti, Montenegro
€ 2,099,163
U3-150. Plot in BeciciAn attractive urbanized plot with a total area of 8667 sqm for sale&nb…
Hotel 8 bedroomsin Montenegro, Montenegro
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
456 m²
€ 754,399
The code of the property - 1.28.17.5559 the mini-hotel in the city of Tivat Is Fored Sa…
Hotel 9 bedroomsin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Becici, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 208,452
Commercialin Budva, Montenegro
Commercial
Budva, Montenegro
50 m²
€ 119,116
Commercial premises for sale in the center of Budva. It is located on the ground floor of a …
Restaurantin Montenegro, Montenegro
Restaurant
Montenegro, Montenegro
70 m²
€ 312,679
The object code is 1.30.16.8967 High-class commercial premises in the multifunctional comple…
Hotel 15 bedroomsin Montenegro, Montenegro
Hotel 15 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
1 056 m²
€ 1,191,156
Object code - 00517 Stone house on the sea, 1056m2, with its quay. The stone house is per…
Commercialin Tivat, Montenegro
Commercial
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 327,568
U4-236. Urbanized Plot on the First LineUrbanized plot on the first line, in Tivat, Monteneg…
Commercialin Becici, Montenegro
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
€ 1
U1-101. Small Urbanistic Plot in Becici with excellent sea view!For sale construction land f…
Hotel 19 bedroomsin Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
1 000 m²
€ 1,359,904
Object code - 1.26.17.5646 Hotel 1000 m2 for 19 apartans of different sizes ./from studi…
Hotel 24 bedroomsin Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 24 bedrooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
1 124 m²
€ 595,578
The code of the facility is 1.25.17.8319 For sale hotel in the Bar Riviera, Ratac, with wond…

