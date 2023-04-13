Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Profitable houses

Apartment buildings for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

Kotor
1
Prcanj
1
Revenue house To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Revenue housein Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Revenue house
Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
818 m²
€ 1,700,000
Revenue housein Kotor, Montenegro
Revenue house
Kotor, Montenegro
500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
Revenue housein Trojica, Montenegro
Revenue house
Trojica, Montenegro
1 000 m²
€ 1,800,000

Properties features in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir