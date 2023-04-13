Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro

12 properties total found
Hotelin Morinj, Montenegro
Hotel
Morinj, Montenegro
€ 6,850,000
K7-001. New luxury 5 star hotel in Morij, Kotor BayFor sale Luxurious hotel overlooking the …
Hotelin Prcanj, Montenegro
Hotel
Prcanj, Montenegro
670 m²
€ 1,500,000
K4-009. Apart hotel in PrcanjFor sale beautiful villa . This magnificent villa is locat…
Hotelin Prcanj, Montenegro
Hotel
Prcanj, Montenegro
1 630 m²
€ 3,800,000
K2-004. Hotel in StolivA comfortable hotel with a restaurant in an exclusive location on the…
Hotel 6 roomsin Muo, Montenegro
Hotel 6 rooms
Muo, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 380 m² Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
An aparthotel in Kotor with an area of 380 m2 is for sale. The hotel consists of 4 apartment…
Hotel 6 bedroomsin Muo, Montenegro
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
380 m²
Price on request
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Prcanj, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 1,600,000
The house is a historical architectural monument, one of the oldest houses in the bay. B…
Hotel 34 bedroomsin Perast, Montenegro
Hotel 34 bedrooms
Perast, Montenegro
969 m²
€ 3,900,000
Boutique hotel in. Perast is an existing hotel complex with 11 high-level apartments, a …
Hotelin Prcanj, Montenegro
Hotel
Prcanj, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 2,200,000
A boutique hotel of a European level, which has no analogues on the Montenegrin coast. T…
Hotel 10 roomsin Dobrota, Montenegro
Hotel 10 rooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 550 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,800,000
The luxury boutique hotel is situated on the first line of the sea in Kindness and offers a …
Hotel 18 roomsin Risan, Montenegro
Hotel 18 rooms
Risan, Montenegro
18 Number of rooms 798 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,800,000
Mini hotel, located on the coast of the Bay of Kotor in the oldest small town of Risan with …
Hotel 15 roomsin Risan, Montenegro
Hotel 15 rooms
Risan, Montenegro
15 Number of rooms 960 m² Number of floors 4
€ 4,200,000
The exclusive Boutique Hotel is located on the shore of the Bay of Kotor at the foot of St. …
Hotel 7 bedroomsin Dobrota, Montenegro
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bath 174 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale a three-storey mini hotel in Kindness, near the city of Kotor. The building with a …

