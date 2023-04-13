Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Hotels
Seaview Hotels for Sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Kotor
7
Prcanj
7
Perast
5
Dobrota
2
Risan
2
Hotel
Clear all
12 properties total found
Hotel
Morinj, Montenegro
€ 6,850,000
K7-001. New luxury 5 star hotel in Morij, Kotor BayFor sale Luxurious hotel overlooking the …
Hotel
Prcanj, Montenegro
670 m²
€ 1,500,000
K4-009. Apart hotel in PrcanjFor sale beautiful villa . This magnificent villa is locat…
Hotel
Prcanj, Montenegro
1 630 m²
€ 3,800,000
K2-004. Hotel in StolivA comfortable hotel with a restaurant in an exclusive location on the…
Hotel 6 rooms
Muo, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
380 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
An aparthotel in Kotor with an area of 380 m2 is for sale. The hotel consists of 4 apartment…
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
380 m²
Price on request
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 1,600,000
The house is a historical architectural monument, one of the oldest houses in the bay. B…
Hotel 34 bedrooms
Perast, Montenegro
969 m²
€ 3,900,000
Boutique hotel in. Perast is an existing hotel complex with 11 high-level apartments, a …
Hotel
Prcanj, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 2,200,000
A boutique hotel of a European level, which has no analogues on the Montenegrin coast. T…
Hotel 10 rooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
550 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,800,000
The luxury boutique hotel is situated on the first line of the sea in Kindness and offers a …
Hotel 18 rooms
Risan, Montenegro
18 Number of rooms
798 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,800,000
Mini hotel, located on the coast of the Bay of Kotor in the oldest small town of Risan with …
Hotel 15 rooms
Risan, Montenegro
15 Number of rooms
960 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 4,200,000
The exclusive Boutique Hotel is located on the shore of the Bay of Kotor at the foot of St. …
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bath
174 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale a three-storey mini hotel in Kindness, near the city of Kotor. The building with a …
Search using the map