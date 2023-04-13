Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Hotels
Hotels for sale in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel
Morinj, Montenegro
€ 6,850,000
K7-001. New luxury 5 star hotel in Morij, Kotor BayFor sale Luxurious hotel overlooking the …
Hotel 9 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
550 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale is a hotel in the heart of the city of Kotor. The hotel is located in a Mediterrane…
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
6 bath
440 m²
€ 1,650,000
The house is located in the Bay of Kotor, in a place called Markov Vrt, next to the Blue Bay…
Hotel
Stoliv, Montenegro
1 630 m²
€ 2,700,000
Отель в Столиве (Которский залив, Черногория) Построен в 2006 г. Отремонтирован и усовершен…
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 950,000
NUM 818 Mini-hotel for sale in the area of Orahovac, in the Bay of Kotor. The facility wi…
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 630,000
NUM 1972 The villa is located on the coast of Kotor Bay, in the region Dobrota, two kilom…
Hotel 28 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
1 630 m²
Price on request
NUM 2348 Hotel for sale situated on the front line in Stoliv, Boko-Kotorska Bay. The area of…
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
160 m²
€ 1,500,000
NUM 2687 Three-storey mini-hotel is for sale in Dobrota, near the town of Kotor. The buil…
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
379 m²
€ 285,000
NUM 4043 House for sale in Prcanj, not far from the sea. The house area is 150 m2 and the …
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Perast, Montenegro
1 000 m²
€ 4,400,000
NUM 4361 A hotel for sale located in the small baroque town of Perast, which is under the…
Hotel
Prcanj, Montenegro
670 m²
€ 1,500,000
K4-009. Apart hotel in PrcanjFor sale beautiful villa . This magnificent villa is locat…
Hotel
Prcanj, Montenegro
1 630 m²
€ 3,800,000
K2-004. Hotel in StolivA comfortable hotel with a restaurant in an exclusive location on the…
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
1 000 m²
€ 4,400,000
For sale is a hotel located in the small town of Perast in the Baroque style, which is under…
Hotel 26 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
1 630 m²
€ 2,700,000
Object code - 1.26.17.10316 Hotel in the capital ( Kotor Bay, Montenegro ) * Built in 2006. …
Hotel 6 rooms
Muo, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
380 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 500,000
An aparthotel in Kotor with an area of 380 m2 is for sale. The hotel consists of 4 apartment…
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Muo, Montenegro
380 m²
Price on request
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 1,600,000
The house is a historical architectural monument, one of the oldest houses in the bay. B…
Hotel 34 bedrooms
Perast, Montenegro
969 m²
€ 3,900,000
Boutique hotel in. Perast is an existing hotel complex with 11 high-level apartments, a …
Hotel
Prcanj, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 2,200,000
A boutique hotel of a European level, which has no analogues on the Montenegrin coast. T…
Hotel 10 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
Great investment offer! For sale a mini hotel with a restaurant near the old town of Kotor. …
Hotel 10 rooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
550 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,800,000
The luxury boutique hotel is situated on the first line of the sea in Kindness and offers a …
Hotel 18 rooms
Risan, Montenegro
18 Number of rooms
798 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,800,000
Mini hotel, located on the coast of the Bay of Kotor in the oldest small town of Risan with …
Hotel 15 rooms
Risan, Montenegro
15 Number of rooms
960 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 4,200,000
The exclusive Boutique Hotel is located on the shore of the Bay of Kotor at the foot of St. …
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
180 m²
€ 850,000
The object code is 1.26.17.7551 hostel for 30 people in the old town of Kotor. Consists of 4…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
382 m²
€ 800,000
The object code is 1.26.17.7553 Mini-hotel for 5 apartments on the second line in an old sto…
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
3 bath
174 m²
€ 1,500,000
For sale a three-storey mini hotel in Kindness, near the city of Kotor. The building with a …
Hotel 28 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
28 bath
1 630 m²
€ 4,095,000
For sale hotel in Stoliv, Boko-Kotorskaya Bay. The area of the hotel is 1630 m2 + 1000 m2 pa…
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
1 000 m²
€ 1,370,000
Object code - 1.26.17.5646 Hotel 1000 m2 for 19 apartans of different sizes ./from studi…
