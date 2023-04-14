Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kotor Municipality
  4. Kotor

Commercial real estate in Kotor, Montenegro

22 properties total found
Hotel 9 roomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 9 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 550 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale is a hotel in the heart of the city of Kotor. The hotel is located in a Mediterrane…
Revenue housein Kotor, Montenegro
Revenue house
Kotor, Montenegro
500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
Commercialin Kotor, Montenegro
Commercial
Kotor, Montenegro
260 m²
€ 205,000
NUM 594 Commercial real estate for sale in Risan, municipality of Kotor. Pizza restaura…
Hotel 7 bedroomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 950,000
NUM 818 Mini-hotel for sale in the area of Orahovac, in the Bay of Kotor. The facility wi…
Hotel 8 bedroomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 630,000
NUM 1972 The villa is located on the coast of Kotor Bay, in the region Dobrota, two kilom…
Hotel 28 bedroomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 28 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
1 630 m²
Price on request
NUM 2348 Hotel for sale situated on the front line in Stoliv, Boko-Kotorska Bay. The area of…
Hotel 7 bedroomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
160 m²
€ 1,500,000
NUM 2687 Three-storey mini-hotel is for sale in Dobrota, near the town of Kotor. The buil…
Commercialin Kotor, Montenegro
Commercial
Kotor, Montenegro
24 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 100,000
K5-001. Commercial premises, in the center of KotorFor sale Commercial premises - ground flo…
Commercialin Kotor, Montenegro
Commercial
Kotor, Montenegro
€ 98,000
U3-344. Urbanized plot with sea views for the construction of apartmentsUrgent sale! For sa…
Commercialin Kotor, Montenegro
Commercial
Kotor, Montenegro
800 m² Number of floors 3
€ 3,000,000
K2-030. Family Apart Hotel in KotorFor sale  mini apart hotel in Montenegro, Kotor.&nbs…
Commercialin Kotor, Montenegro
Commercial
Kotor, Montenegro
180 m² Number of floors 4
€ 990,000
K3-048. Hostel in Old town of KotorFor sale a hostel in old town of Kotor. The total area i…
Commercialin Kotor, Montenegro
Commercial
Kotor, Montenegro
530 m²
€ 1,500,000
K3-047. Hotel in KotorFor sale hotel 530 sqm in Kotor. The hotel has 10 fully furnished apa…
Commercialin Kotor, Montenegro
Commercial
Kotor, Montenegro
78 m²
€ 480,000
K3-037. Commercial unit in old town of KotorExcellent commercial unit (80 sqm), located in t…
Commercialin Kotor, Montenegro
Commercial
Kotor, Montenegro
626 m²
€ 3,000,000
K2-009. Mini hotel in Kotor, first coastlineMagnificent mini-hotel on the shore of the Boka …
Hotel 11 bedroomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
1 000 m²
€ 4,400,000
For sale is a hotel located in the small town of Perast in the Baroque style, which is under…
Commercialin Kotor, Montenegro
Commercial
Kotor, Montenegro
24 m²
Price on request
Commercial real estatein Kotor, Montenegro
Commercial real estate
Kotor, Montenegro
10 bath 500 m²
€ 1,350,000
Property for sale in Montenegro -Charming apartments with a commercial space,near the Old To…
Commercial 3 bedroomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Commercial 3 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
3 bath 180 m²
€ 750,000
Property for sale in Montenegro -Fully equipped hostel for sale in Old Town Kotor.Kotor is o…
Commercial real estatein Kotor, Montenegro
Commercial real estate
Kotor, Montenegro
9 bath 500 m²
Price on request
Property for sale in Montenegro -Fully furnished apartments in anold stone building, situate…
Commercialin Kotor, Montenegro
Commercial
Kotor, Montenegro
1 029 m²
€ 1,300,000
Land area: 1.029m2 Urban parcel area: 1.029m2 Construction index: 2.0 Allowed constructio…
Commercialin Kotor, Montenegro
Commercial
Kotor, Montenegro
976 m²
€ 900,000
Land area: 976 m2 Land occupancy: 261 m2 Gross building area (GBA): 734 m2 Maximum allowe…
Hotel 10 roomsin Kotor, Montenegro
Hotel 10 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 500 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
Great investment offer! For sale a mini hotel with a restaurant near the old town of Kotor. …
Real estate in Kotor: cozy apartments near the Adriatic Sea

In Montenegro there are plethora of amazing places where you can relocate to permanent residency. Kotor is one of the most popular towns in the country situated off the coast of the famous Adriatic Sea. Many foreigners wish to buy residential property here. Citizens from other countries are attracted by the opportunity to buy real estate in Kotor not only because of the wonderful climate and low taxes. Prices for residential property are low that makes a valid reason to become the property owner. Based on the experts’ data, the cost of houses and apartments in this town is almost 2 times cheaper than in neighboring Italy or Croatia.

What kind of property you can buy in Kotor

The local market for residential and commercial real estate is rich and varied:

  • One-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments are available both in the center and in the town outskirts. The price for such kind of residential property in Kotor varies from 20 to 100 thousand euros.
  • The private housing is mainly found outside the town. In this area you can buy, for example, a luxury villa or a three-bedroom house by 500-900 thousand euros.
  • Commercial property for business, such as hotels and restaurants, is represented mainly on the coast. Prices start from 50 thousand euros.
Benefits for foreigners

Investing in real estate in Kotor is beneficial for foreign investors. They can successfully rent out purchased apartments to tourists or benefit from raising housing prices. On average, the cost of apartments in Kotor is growing annually by 10-20%. Among other benefits it should be noted that at the purchase of local apartments in the amount of from 4900 euros the foreigner is obtaining a residence permit for 1 year.

Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir