Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Kolašin Municipality
  4. Real estate for investment

Seaview Investment properties for Sale in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

Kolasin
4
Investment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Investmentin Kolasin, Montenegro
Investment
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 250,000
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…

Properties features in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir