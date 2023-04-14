Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kolašin Municipality
Commercial real estate in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
Kolasin
12
Clear all
22 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Shop
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
284 m²
€ 955,000
Welcome to the exclusive commercial space in the heart of Tivat, Montenegro. This property i…
Hotel
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 m²
€ 1
Development Project Near Sveti Stefan for Sale. Looking for a prime real estate investment o…
Hotel
Kolasin, Montenegro
38 m²
€ 250,000
NUM P001 Investment project in the north of Montenegro – new hotel in close proximity …
Hotel 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
28 m²
€ 250,000
NUM P002 Investment project on the north of Montenegro – new hotel resort is locat…
Hotel 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
36 m²
€ 250,000
NUM P004 Investment project on the north of Montenegro – Montenegro’s highest resort wh…
Hotel 1 bedroom
Kolasin, Montenegro
34 m²
€ 250,000
NUM P009 New investment project on the north of Montenegro – hotel in Kolasin Kolašin…
Commercial
Velje Duboko, Montenegro
€ 120,000
U2-363. Urbanized plot in the Bay of KotorLand for sale in Kotor, Pržice. The plot area is …
Commercial
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 350,000
U2-361. Urbanized plot in Kolashin for the constructionWe offer an urbanized plot of 1,500 m…
Commercial
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 200,000
U9-124. Urbanized plot in KolasinLand for sale,perfect location! Nearby railway station Kola…
Commercial
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 150,000
U4-083. Spacious and beautuful plot in KolasinScenic plot with an area of 22 050м2 and 1 hec…
Hotel
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
1 m²
€ 1
Land for sale in Petrovac, Budva Riviera. This is urbanized land that has papers for buildin…
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
12 bath
957 m²
€ 2,500,000
This beautiful hotel for sale Budva is located in the Bay of Buljarica. Only 100m from the b…
Investment
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 250,000
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
Investment
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 250,000
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
Investment
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 250,000
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
Investment
Kolasin, Montenegro
€ 250,000
Now Montenegro is the only state in Europe with an existing state investment program for…
Commercial
Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
70 m²
€ 420,000
Commercial space in Kotor Old Town is set at one of the famous parts of the Old Town. Only a…
Hotel 100 bathrooms
Babljak, Montenegro
100 bath
€ 250,000
Kolašin 1600 — the highest Montenegrin resort, which is located in the southern part of the …
Hotel 1 bathroom
Vranjestica, Montenegro
1 bath
45 m²
€ 250,000
The new 4-star Bjelasica 1450, located on the mountain of the same name and next to the famo…
Hotel 93 bedrooms
Izlasci, Montenegro
1 bath
45 m²
€ 250,000
The hotel is located on the ski center 1460, just a few meters from the ski slopes. Located …
Hotel 133 bedrooms
Izlasci, Montenegro
1 bath
45 m²
€ 250,000
We bring to your attention a 5-star hotel in the center of Kolasin. SPA and wellness center,…
Commercial
Kolasin, Montenegro
60 m²
€ 2,340,000
Kolashin - Lipovo Construction of the ethno-settlement Area of 130,000 m2 Urborovano,…
Properties features in Kolašin Municipality, Montenegro
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
