Pool Hotels for sale in Montenegro

23 properties total found
Hotel 7 bedroomsin Montenegro, Montenegro
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
275 m² Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
4-star hotel located in Herceg Novi, Montenegro. Total area with land: 597m2 Hotel area: 275…
Hotel 40 roomsin Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel 40 rooms
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
40 Number of rooms 2 480 m² Number of floors 4
€ 5,200,000
Modern 4-star hotel located in Budva, Montenegro. Total area: 2480m2 4 floors, open parking,…
Hotel 14 roomsin Sutomore, Montenegro
Hotel 14 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms 480 m² Number of floors 4
€ 450,000
A small hotel with a private pool, for sale in Sutomore. The hotel area is 480 m2, the plot…
Hotel 42 roomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 42 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
42 Number of rooms 1 150 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,100,000
Hotel for sale in Budva, just 200 meters from the beach. The hotel area is 1150 m2, there is…
Hotelin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel
Becici, Montenegro
1 000 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,800,000
Fully furnished and equipped, small family apart hotel in Becici. Only 14 apartments plus an…
Hotel 28 roomsin Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 28 rooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
28 Number of rooms 2 126 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,000,000
The hotel is located on the promenade Pet Danica, the first line of the sea. This impressive…
Hotel 24 roomsin Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 24 rooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
24 Number of rooms 840 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
The property is located on the southern slope of Savina, in a residential area where there a…
Hotel 10 roomsin Dobrota, Montenegro
Hotel 10 rooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 550 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,800,000
The luxury boutique hotel is situated on the first line of the sea in Kindness and offers a …
Hotel 17 roomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 17 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
17 Number of rooms 1 430 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,250,000
Region: Tivat Distance from the sea: 10 m Number of numbers: 17 Object area: 1430 sq.m. Plot…
Hotel 9 roomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 9 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 1 000 m² Number of floors 4
€ 5,000,000
HOTEL 4 * IN TIVAT. Distance from the sea: 150 m Number of numbers: 9 Object area: 1000 sq.m…
Hotel 47 roomsin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Hotel 47 rooms
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
47 Number of rooms 3 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,600,000
HOTEL IN KUMBOR 4 * Distance from the sea: 80 m Object area: 3300 sq.m. Plot area: 3000 m2 …
Hotel 15 roomsin Risan, Montenegro
Hotel 15 rooms
Risan, Montenegro
15 Number of rooms 960 m² Number of floors 4
€ 4,200,000
The exclusive Boutique Hotel is located on the shore of the Bay of Kotor at the foot of St. …
Hotel 20 bedroomsin Montenegro, Montenegro
Hotel 20 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
550 m²
€ 550,000
The code of the object is 1.30.17 8280The ethno-village on the apartment 20 is located 12 km…
Hotel 3 bedroomsin Rafailovici, Montenegro
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
242 m²
€ 1,800,000
The Dukley Gardens complex has 36 residences with 202 de luxe apartments with areas ranging…
Hotel 7 bedroomsin Montenegro, Montenegro
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 990,000
The object's code is 1.20.17.7536. A 400 m2 hotel for sale in Kamenari.The hotel housed a fa…
Hotel 12 roomsin Suscepan, Montenegro
Hotel 12 rooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
12 Number of rooms 396 m²
€ 650,000
Three-story house for sale for 5 apartments with furniture. The first line from the sea. …
Hotel 18 roomsin Tivat, Montenegro
Hotel 18 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
18 Number of rooms 600 m²
€ 2,625,000
A comfortable, compact hotel in Tivat, level three stars on the shore of one of the most bea…
Hotel 10 roomsin Kunje, Montenegro
Hotel 10 rooms
Kunje, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 600 m² Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
A three-story hotel with an area of 600m2 and a guest house of 35m2 is for sale. On the grou…
Hotel 10 roomsin Ulcinj, Montenegro
Hotel 10 rooms
Ulcinj, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms 1 600 m² Number of floors 7
€ 1,650,000
For sale a new, luxurious five-star hotel, which was commissioned in 2017. A hotel with a ve…
Hotel 6 bedroomsin Montenegro, Montenegro
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 546,000
The code of a property - 1.30.17.7186 the Mini-hotel is in 350 meters from the Bechichi …
Hotelin Montenegro, Montenegro
Hotel
Montenegro, Montenegro
1 000 m²
€ 1,300,000
The code of the property - 00195 New three-storeyed minihotel "Vila Smilja" with the pool…
Hotel 13 roomsin Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 13 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
13 Number of rooms 823 m² Number of floors 4
€ 3,450,000
On entrance to Budva and near the sea and the center of Budva - the Old city and there is…
Hotel 13 roomsin Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 13 rooms
Becici, Montenegro
13 Number of rooms 1 490 m² Number of floors 5
€ 2,400,000
The mini hotel is located in the spa town of Becici, known as the Golden Pearl of Monteneg…

