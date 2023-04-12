Montenegro
23 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
275 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
4-star hotel located in Herceg Novi, Montenegro. Total area with land: 597m2 Hotel area: 275…
Hotel 40 rooms
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
40 Number of rooms
2 480 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 5,200,000
Modern 4-star hotel located in Budva, Montenegro. Total area: 2480m2 4 floors, open parking,…
Hotel 14 rooms
Sutomore, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms
480 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 450,000
A small hotel with a private pool, for sale in Sutomore. The hotel area is 480 m2, the plot…
Hotel 42 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
42 Number of rooms
1 150 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,100,000
Hotel for sale in Budva, just 200 meters from the beach. The hotel area is 1150 m2, there is…
Hotel
Becici, Montenegro
1 000 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 1,800,000
Fully furnished and equipped, small family apart hotel in Becici. Only 14 apartments plus an…
Hotel 28 rooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
28 Number of rooms
2 126 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,000,000
The hotel is located on the promenade Pet Danica, the first line of the sea. This impressive…
Hotel 24 rooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
24 Number of rooms
840 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
The property is located on the southern slope of Savina, in a residential area where there a…
Hotel 10 rooms
Dobrota, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
550 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,800,000
The luxury boutique hotel is situated on the first line of the sea in Kindness and offers a …
Hotel 17 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
17 Number of rooms
1 430 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,250,000
Region: Tivat Distance from the sea: 10 m Number of numbers: 17 Object area: 1430 sq.m. Plot…
Hotel 9 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
1 000 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 5,000,000
HOTEL 4 * IN TIVAT. Distance from the sea: 150 m Number of numbers: 9 Object area: 1000 sq.m…
Hotel 47 rooms
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
47 Number of rooms
3 300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 3,600,000
HOTEL IN KUMBOR 4 * Distance from the sea: 80 m Object area: 3300 sq.m. Plot area: 3000 m2 …
Hotel 15 rooms
Risan, Montenegro
15 Number of rooms
960 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 4,200,000
The exclusive Boutique Hotel is located on the shore of the Bay of Kotor at the foot of St. …
Hotel 20 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
550 m²
€ 550,000
The code of the object is 1.30.17 8280The ethno-village on the apartment 20 is located 12 km…
Hotel 3 bedrooms
Rafailovici, Montenegro
242 m²
€ 1,800,000
The Dukley Gardens complex has 36 residences with 202 de luxe apartments with areas ranging…
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 990,000
The object's code is 1.20.17.7536. A 400 m2 hotel for sale in Kamenari.The hotel housed a fa…
Hotel 12 rooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
12 Number of rooms
396 m²
€ 650,000
Three-story house for sale for 5 apartments with furniture. The first line from the sea. …
Hotel 18 rooms
Tivat, Montenegro
18 Number of rooms
600 m²
€ 2,625,000
A comfortable, compact hotel in Tivat, level three stars on the shore of one of the most bea…
Hotel 10 rooms
Kunje, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
600 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
A three-story hotel with an area of 600m2 and a guest house of 35m2 is for sale. On the grou…
Hotel 10 rooms
Ulcinj, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
1 600 m²
Number of floors 7
€ 1,650,000
For sale a new, luxurious five-star hotel, which was commissioned in 2017. A hotel with a ve…
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
200 m²
€ 546,000
The code of a property - 1.30.17.7186 the Mini-hotel is in 350 meters from the Bechichi …
Hotel
Montenegro, Montenegro
1 000 m²
€ 1,300,000
The code of the property - 00195 New three-storeyed minihotel "Vila Smilja" with the pool…
Hotel 13 rooms
Budva, Montenegro
13 Number of rooms
823 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,450,000
On entrance to Budva and near the sea and the center of Budva - the Old city and there is…
Hotel 13 rooms
Becici, Montenegro
13 Number of rooms
1 490 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 2,400,000
The mini hotel is located in the spa town of Becici, known as the Golden Pearl of Monteneg…
