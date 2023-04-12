Seaview Hotels for Sale in Montenegro

Montenegro
109 properties total found
Hotel
Morinj, Montenegro
€ 6,850,000
K7-001. New luxury 5 star hotel in Morij, Kotor BayFor sale Luxurious hotel overlooking the …
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
385 m²
Price on request
Hotel 6 rooms
durici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
270 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 399,000
Mini-hotel for sale in the village of Kamenari, Tivat Bay. The mini-hotel with a total ar…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
5 bath
420 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
An exceptionally pretty apartment hotel consisting of 5 one bedroom apartments with their ow…
Hotel 18 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
18 Number of rooms
840 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 650,000
Hotel 10 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 735,000
Hotel 9 rooms
durici, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
464 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 550,000
Hotel 5 rooms
Petrovac, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
160 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 350,000
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Pecurice, Montenegro
336 m²
Price on request
Hotel 14 rooms
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms
€ 700,000
For sale operating hotel in the town of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The hotel has 14 apartme…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
durasevici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
360 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,570,000
K5-002. Mini hotel on the first line in Djurashevicha, LusticaFor sale Mini hotel by the wat…
Hotel
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
€ 250,000
Mini-hotel for sale in the village of Dobra Voda, Bar Riviera. The four-storey house of 4…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
411 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
D5-143. Mini hotel in BijelaFor sale mini hotel is located 50 meters from the sea. In 50 me…
Hotel
Sutomore, Montenegro
€ 590,000
Mini-hotel for sale in Ratac, Bar Riviera. The mini-hotel with a total area of 400m2 has …
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Montenegro, Montenegro
275 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,200,000
4-star hotel located in Herceg Novi, Montenegro. Total area with land: 597m2 Hotel area: 275…
Hotel 40 rooms
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
40 Number of rooms
2 480 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 5,200,000
Modern 4-star hotel located in Budva, Montenegro. Total area: 2480m2 4 floors, open parking,…
Hotel
Dobra Voda, Montenegro
510 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 750,000
D9-1172. Mini-hotel by the sea in Dobra VodaOperating mini-hotel for sale in Dobra Voda, nea…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Budva, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
400 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,100,000
K4-1246. Mini Hotel In Budva For sale mini hotel in Budva only 200 meters from the…
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 300,000
K4-007. Villa with apartments in BudvaVilla for sale in Budva The villa is located in…
Hotel
Seoca, Montenegro
1 680 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
K4-132. Hotel for sale in Seoce Hotel for sale. The price is 600,000 euros. There is a build…
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
1 000 m²
8 Floor
€ 2,000,000
K4-119. A Beautiful Apartment-Hotel in BudvaAPART - HOTEL **** IN BUDVA, MONTENEGRO FO…
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
211 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 660,000
K4-240. Spacious Condo in BudvaFor SALE SPACIOUS CONDO IN BUDVA - fantastic view, 7 min…
Hotel
Budva, Montenegro
823 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,500,000
K4-109. New hotel in BudvaHotel has 13 rooms of high category located on four floors,…
Hotel
Prcanj, Montenegro
670 m²
€ 1,500,000
K4-009. Apart hotel in PrcanjFor sale beautiful villa . This magnificent villa is locat…
Hotel
Rafailovici, Montenegro
€ 590,000
K4-010. Villa in RafailoviciIn the cozy town of Rafailovici is an exclusive villa of the Ven…
Hotel
Boreti, Montenegro
600 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,500,000
K4-101. Hotel in BeciciFor sale beautiful hotel in Becici with swimming pool. The are…
Hotel
Kunje, Montenegro
416 m²
Number of floors 5
€ 650,000
K9-1001. Cozy Hotel Near the SeaFor sale working mini-hotel for sale in Bar riviera, Utjeha,…
Hotel
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
800 m²
€ 12,000,000
K2-039. Hotel in Meljine, first coastlineThe hotel is on the shores of the Kotor Bay, in a b…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
2 100 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 10,000,000
K2-048. Modern hotel on the First line with its own beachHotel for sale in Igalo, place Njiv…
Hotel
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
370 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
K5-130. Family apartment hotel on the first line in SavinaFor sale family apart-hotel in Sav…
Search using the map