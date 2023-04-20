Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Herceg Novi
31
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
18
Zelenika-Kuti
17
Bijela
13
Lustica
5
Zelenika
2
Podi-Sasovici
1
56 properties total found
Hotel 6 rooms in durici, Montenegro
Hotel 6 rooms
durici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 270 m² Number of floors 3
€ 399,000
Mini-hotel for sale in the village of Kamenari, Tivat Bay. The mini-hotel with a total ar…
Hotel 9 rooms in durici, Montenegro
Hotel 9 rooms
durici, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 464 m² Number of floors 4
€ 550,000
A 464 m2 mini-hotel with sea and pool views is located in Kamenare, Herceg Novi. The facilit…
Commercial in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
€ 436,000
U7-002. Plot with sea view in MelineFor sale in Meline  land for the construction of a …
Revenue house in Ratisevina, Montenegro
Revenue house
Ratisevina, Montenegro
361 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
Commercial in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
€ 780,000
U7-001. Plot in the heart of Herceg Novi for constructionPlot of 1550 m2 with good condition…
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 411 m² Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
D5-143. Mini hotel in BijelaFor sale mini hotel is located 50 meters from the sea. In 50 me…
Commercial in Igalo, Montenegro
Commercial
Igalo, Montenegro
€ 300,000
U5-1030. Plot in Zvinje with sea view For sale plot in Zvinje 10.000m2. With sea view. 
Commercial in durici, Montenegro
Commercial
durici, Montenegro
€ 18,870,500
U4-077. Panoramic plot on the first line in KamenariFor sale panoramic plot on the first lin…
Commercial in Bijela, Montenegro
Commercial
Bijela, Montenegro
€ 330,000
U2-150. Great plot only 80 m from the beach in BijelaFor sale is great flat plot for buildin…
Commercial in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Commercial
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
€ 150,000
U2-140. Plac u naselju Baošići Parcela se nalazi samo 200 metara od mora i okružena je živo…
Commercial in Bijela, Montenegro
Commercial
Bijela, Montenegro
€ 110,000
U2-049. Veličanstveno zemljište sa panoramskim pogledom u selu Bijela Veličanstvena parcela …
Commercial in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Commercial
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 500,000
K2-037. Mini Hotel in KumborA villa on the coastline of Kumbor holiday village for sale. The…
Commercial in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Commercial
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
86 m²
€ 280,000
K2-037-1. Cafe with a pier on the first line in KumborA cafe for renovation, with its own ma…
Commercial in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Commercial
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 600 m²
€ 4,500,000
K2-003. Four stars hotel in KumborFrontline Hotel for sale in Kumbor, Herceg Novi region, Mo…
Commercial in Suscepan, Montenegro
Commercial
Suscepan, Montenegro
€ 650,000
U2-225. Urbanized land in the center of IgaloPermitted construction of 1700 sqm. 1400 sqm pl…
Commercial in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Commercial
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
450 m²
€ 2,000,000
K2-024. Hotel in DjenoviciHotel for sale in Herceg Novi region, Montenegro. Selling a magnif…
Commercial in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Commercial
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
€ 1,275,000
U2-340. Urbanized Sea View plot near Herceg NoviFor sale urbanized plot in the town of Trebe…
Commercial in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Commercial
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
€ 160,000
U2-028. Great big plot in the resort village of DjenoviciThe plot is located in an olive gro…
Commercial in Lustica, Montenegro
Commercial
Lustica, Montenegro
€ 220,000
U2-1001. Land For Sale 2000 sq.m., Just 500 Meters From The Sea + Idea Project For a Tourist…
Commercial in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Commercial
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
296 m² Number of floors 3
€ 490,000
K9-1003. Family Mini-Hotel in ToplaFor sale small family hotel in Topla, Herceg Novi Bay. T…
Commercial in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Commercial
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
90 m² 1 Floor
€ 380,000
K2-023. Kumbor Kıyı Şeridinde Kurulu Düzen İşKumbor'da, deniz kenarında  kıyı şeridinde…
Commercial in Igalo, Montenegro
Commercial
Igalo, Montenegro
€ 270,000
U9-123. Urbanized plot in ZvinjeUrbanised as rural zone, Village Zvinje in Herceg Novi munic…
Commercial in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Commercial
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
800 m² Number of floors 5
€ 1,600,000
K2-044. Hotel in IgaloNew mini-hotel for 16 rooms, on the first line in the famous resort to…
Commercial in Suscepan, Montenegro
Commercial
Suscepan, Montenegro
400 m² Number of floors 3
€ 480,000
K2-006. Guest house for saleHouse with apartments for rent in Igalo. The house is located 30…
Commercial in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Commercial
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
400 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,500,000
K2-015. Apart hotel in IgaloThe apart hotel is located in the center of Igalo on the beach. …
Commercial in Suscepan, Montenegro
Commercial
Suscepan, Montenegro
€ 300,000
U2-302 . Urbanized plot in IgaloUrbanized plot for sale in  Igalo, Herceg Nov…
Commercial in Mrkovi, Montenegro
Commercial
Mrkovi, Montenegro
€ 2,800,000
U3-146. Plot in KrasiciBig plot with area of 13000 sqm. Located in Krasici, first coastline…
Commercial in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
€ 3,500,000
K2-019. Mini hotel in Herceg NoviMini-hotel "Kukolyac" on the first line of the pedestrian e…
Commercial in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
720 m²
€ 2,800,000
K2-011. Villa in Herceg NoviVilla "Tenzhera" is located in the greenest area of Herceg Novi,…
Commercial in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
1 670 m²
€ 2,800,000
K2-020. Hotel in Savino (Herceg Novi)The hotel is located in the town of Herceg Novi, in the…
