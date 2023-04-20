Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Restaurants and cafes

Seaview Restaurants for Sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Herceg Novi
1
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
1
Restaurant To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Restaurant in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Restaurant
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
26 m²
€ 165,000
Restaurant in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Restaurant
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
163 m²
€ 320,000
Seating - 100 The area of the interior is 76 square meters.m., terrace area 87sq.m. Ther…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir