Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Hotels

Seaview Hotels for Sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Herceg Novi
20
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
7
Bijela
6
Zelenika-Kuti
3
Lustica
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
20 properties total found
Hotel 6 rooms in durici, Montenegro
Hotel 6 rooms
durici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 270 m² Number of floors 3
€ 399,000
Mini-hotel for sale in the village of Kamenari, Tivat Bay. The mini-hotel with a total ar…
Hotel 9 rooms in durici, Montenegro
Hotel 9 rooms
durici, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 464 m² Number of floors 4
€ 550,000
A 464 m2 mini-hotel with sea and pool views is located in Kamenare, Herceg Novi. The facilit…
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 411 m² Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
D5-143. Mini hotel in BijelaFor sale mini hotel is located 50 meters from the sea. In 50 me…
Hotel in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
800 m²
€ 12,000,000
K2-039. Hotel in Meljine, first coastlineThe hotel is on the shores of the Kotor Bay, in a b…
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 100 m² Number of floors 6
€ 10,000,000
K2-048. Modern hotel on the First line with its own beachHotel for sale in Igalo, place Njiv…
Hotel in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
370 m² Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
K5-130. Family apartment hotel on the first line in SavinaFor sale family apart-hotel in Sav…
Hotel 9 rooms in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Hotel 9 rooms
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
A small hotel on the first line of Kumbor. The hotel rooms fund is designed for 20 people, o…
Hotel 5 rooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 5 rooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 420,000
Small hotel on the first line of the sea! The pedestrian promenade in the old town of Herceg…
Hotel 14 rooms in Suscepan, Montenegro
Hotel 14 rooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms 550 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
Hotel 12 rooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 12 rooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
12 Number of rooms 330 m² Number of floors 3
€ 680,000
For sale a beautiful house in the Savino area, Herceg Novi. The house consists of three floo…
Hotel 28 rooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 28 rooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
28 Number of rooms 2 126 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,000,000
The hotel is located on the promenade Pet Danica, the first line of the sea. This impressive…
Hotel 24 rooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 24 rooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
24 Number of rooms 840 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
The property is located on the southern slope of Savina, in a residential area where there a…
Hotel 18 rooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 18 rooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
18 Number of rooms 1 000 m² Number of floors 4
€ 7,000,000
The boutique hotel is located on the first line, and the private beach of the hotel, which i…
Hotel 28 rooms in Suscepan, Montenegro
Hotel 28 rooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
28 Number of rooms 800 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,600,000
The hotel is located almost on the first line of the sea (50 meters) in Igalo and has 16 roo…
Hotel 11 rooms in Suscepan, Montenegro
Hotel 11 rooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
11 Number of rooms 673 m² Number of floors 4
€ 770,000
Hotel in Igalo is located 50 metres from the sandy beach, a two-minute walk, in the immediat…
Hotel 15 rooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Hotel 15 rooms
Bijela, Montenegro
15 Number of rooms 665 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,600,000
Lovely Hotel 4 *, located on the coast of the Bay of Kotor in Biela village. The hotel is lo…
Hotel 47 rooms in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Hotel 47 rooms
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
47 Number of rooms 3 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,600,000
HOTEL IN KUMBOR 4 * Distance from the sea: 80 m Object area: 3300 sq.m. Plot area: 3000 m2 …
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
12 bath 350 m²
€ 950,000
For sale a four-storey mini-hotel in the village of Baoshichi, near the city of Herzeg-Nov.T…
Hotel 11 bedrooms in Suscepan, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
13 bath 650 m²
€ 1,900,000
Mini hotel in Igalo For sale mini hotel, in the resort of Igalo, in the area of the city of…
Hotel 12 rooms in Suscepan, Montenegro
Hotel 12 rooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
12 Number of rooms 396 m²
€ 650,000
Three-story house for sale for 5 apartments with furniture. The first line from the sea. …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir