Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Hotel
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Herceg Novi
Hotels
Seaview Hotels for Sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Herceg Novi
20
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
7
Bijela
6
Zelenika-Kuti
3
Lustica
1
Hotel
Clear all
20 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Hotel 6 rooms
durici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
6 bath
270 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 399,000
Mini-hotel for sale in the village of Kamenari, Tivat Bay. The mini-hotel with a total ar…
Hotel 9 rooms
durici, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
464 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 550,000
A 464 m2 mini-hotel with sea and pool views is located in Kamenare, Herceg Novi. The facilit…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
411 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
D5-143. Mini hotel in BijelaFor sale mini hotel is located 50 meters from the sea. In 50 me…
Hotel
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
800 m²
€ 12,000,000
K2-039. Hotel in Meljine, first coastlineThe hotel is on the shores of the Kotor Bay, in a b…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
2 100 m²
Number of floors 6
€ 10,000,000
K2-048. Modern hotel on the First line with its own beachHotel for sale in Igalo, place Njiv…
Hotel
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
370 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
K5-130. Family apartment hotel on the first line in SavinaFor sale family apart-hotel in Sav…
Hotel 9 rooms
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
A small hotel on the first line of Kumbor. The hotel rooms fund is designed for 20 people, o…
Hotel 5 rooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms
130 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 420,000
Small hotel on the first line of the sea! The pedestrian promenade in the old town of Herceg…
Hotel 14 rooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms
550 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
Hotel 12 rooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
12 Number of rooms
330 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 680,000
For sale a beautiful house in the Savino area, Herceg Novi. The house consists of three floo…
Hotel 28 rooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
28 Number of rooms
2 126 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,000,000
The hotel is located on the promenade Pet Danica, the first line of the sea. This impressive…
Hotel 24 rooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
24 Number of rooms
840 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
The property is located on the southern slope of Savina, in a residential area where there a…
Hotel 18 rooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
18 Number of rooms
1 000 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 7,000,000
The boutique hotel is located on the first line, and the private beach of the hotel, which i…
Hotel 28 rooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
28 Number of rooms
800 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,600,000
The hotel is located almost on the first line of the sea (50 meters) in Igalo and has 16 roo…
Hotel 11 rooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
11 Number of rooms
673 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 770,000
Hotel in Igalo is located 50 metres from the sandy beach, a two-minute walk, in the immediat…
Hotel 15 rooms
Bijela, Montenegro
15 Number of rooms
665 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 2,600,000
Lovely Hotel 4 *, located on the coast of the Bay of Kotor in Biela village. The hotel is lo…
Hotel 47 rooms
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
47 Number of rooms
3 300 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 3,600,000
HOTEL IN KUMBOR 4 * Distance from the sea: 80 m Object area: 3300 sq.m. Plot area: 3000 m2 …
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
12 bath
350 m²
€ 950,000
For sale a four-storey mini-hotel in the village of Baoshichi, near the city of Herzeg-Nov.T…
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
13 bath
650 m²
€ 1,900,000
Mini hotel in Igalo For sale mini hotel, in the resort of Igalo, in the area of the city of…
Hotel 12 rooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
12 Number of rooms
396 m²
€ 650,000
Three-story house for sale for 5 apartments with furniture. The first line from the sea. …
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map