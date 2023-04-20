Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Herceg Novi
20
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
7
Bijela
6
Zelenika-Kuti
3
Lustica
1
Hotel To archive
43 properties total found
Hotel 6 rooms in durici, Montenegro
Hotel 6 rooms
durici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 270 m² Number of floors 3
€ 399,000
Mini-hotel for sale in the village of Kamenari, Tivat Bay. The mini-hotel with a total ar…
Hotel 9 rooms in durici, Montenegro
Hotel 9 rooms
durici, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 464 m² Number of floors 4
€ 550,000
A 464 m2 mini-hotel with sea and pool views is located in Kamenare, Herceg Novi. The facilit…
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 411 m² Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
D5-143. Mini hotel in BijelaFor sale mini hotel is located 50 meters from the sea. In 50 me…
Hotel 11 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
650 m²
€ 1,900,000
NUM 802 Mini-hotel for sale in the resort of Igalo, near the town of Herceg Novi, which i…
Hotel 9 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 785,000
NUM 804 Not far from the center of Herceg Novi is a mini-hotel with a total area of ​​3…
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
830 m²
€ 1,250,000
NUM 805 In the resort town of Igalo, a new hotel with a total area of ​​830 m2 is for s…
Hotel 9 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 1,150,000
NUM 808 Mini Hotel is located in a quiet part of Herceg Novi. On a plot of 1000 m2 th…
Hotel 9 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
450 m²
€ 950,000
NUM 1384 Mini hotel on the first line on sale. The hotel is situated in Herceg Novi, region …
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 666,000
NUM 1476 House / mini hotel for sale for both leisure and business. The house is located i…
Hotel 22 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
800 m²
€ 4,000,000
NUM 1335 A three-star hotel located on the first line from the sea in Baosici, Herceg …
Hotel 19 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
790 m²
€ 2,450,000
NUM 2317 Hotel for sale just 50 meters from the sea in Bijela, Herceg Novi. The area of th…
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 950,000
NUM 2528 Four-storey mini-hotel for sale in the area of Baosici, near the town of Herceg N…
Hotel 19 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
705 m²
€ 1,450,000
NUM 3367 For sale a Hotel consisting of two buildings of - three-story and four-story -…
Hotel in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
800 m²
€ 12,000,000
K2-039. Hotel in Meljine, first coastlineThe hotel is on the shores of the Kotor Bay, in a b…
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 2 100 m² Number of floors 6
€ 10,000,000
K2-048. Modern hotel on the First line with its own beachHotel for sale in Igalo, place Njiv…
Hotel in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
370 m² Number of floors 3
€ 650,000
K5-130. Family apartment hotel on the first line in SavinaFor sale family apart-hotel in Sav…
Hotel 9 rooms in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Hotel 9 rooms
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
A small hotel on the first line of Kumbor. The hotel rooms fund is designed for 20 people, o…
Hotel 5 rooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 5 rooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
5 Number of rooms 130 m² Number of floors 2
€ 420,000
Small hotel on the first line of the sea! The pedestrian promenade in the old town of Herceg…
Hotel 14 rooms in Suscepan, Montenegro
Hotel 14 rooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms 550 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
Hotel 12 rooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 12 rooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
12 Number of rooms 330 m² Number of floors 3
€ 680,000
For sale a beautiful house in the Savino area, Herceg Novi. The house consists of three floo…
Hotel 14 rooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 14 rooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
14 Number of rooms 342 m² Number of floors 3
€ 750,000
A mini hotel for sale in the suburbs of Herceg - Novi in the village of Melina. Three floors…
Hotel 6 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 6 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
500 m²
€ 650,000
The object code is 1.20.17.9121. First poem Montenegro, Herceg Novi, Nigice The territory of…
Hotel 28 rooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 28 rooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
28 Number of rooms 2 126 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,000,000
The hotel is located on the promenade Pet Danica, the first line of the sea. This impressive…
Hotel 24 rooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 24 rooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
24 Number of rooms 840 m² Number of floors 4
€ 2,200,000
The property is located on the southern slope of Savina, in a residential area where there a…
Hotel 18 rooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 18 rooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
18 Number of rooms 1 000 m² Number of floors 4
€ 7,000,000
The boutique hotel is located on the first line, and the private beach of the hotel, which i…
Hotel 28 rooms in Suscepan, Montenegro
Hotel 28 rooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
28 Number of rooms 800 m² Number of floors 4
€ 1,600,000
The hotel is located almost on the first line of the sea (50 meters) in Igalo and has 16 roo…
Hotel 11 rooms in Suscepan, Montenegro
Hotel 11 rooms
Suscepan, Montenegro
11 Number of rooms 673 m² Number of floors 4
€ 770,000
Hotel in Igalo is located 50 metres from the sandy beach, a two-minute walk, in the immediat…
Hotel 15 rooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Hotel 15 rooms
Bijela, Montenegro
15 Number of rooms 665 m² Number of floors 3
€ 2,600,000
Lovely Hotel 4 *, located on the coast of the Bay of Kotor in Biela village. The hotel is lo…
Hotel 47 rooms in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Hotel 47 rooms
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
47 Number of rooms 3 300 m² Number of floors 2
€ 3,600,000
HOTEL IN KUMBOR 4 * Distance from the sea: 80 m Object area: 3300 sq.m. Plot area: 3000 m2 …
Hotel in Lustica, Montenegro
Hotel
Lustica, Montenegro
460 m²
€ 2,000,000
