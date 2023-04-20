Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Herceg Novi, Montenegro

Herceg Novi
31
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin
18
Zelenika-Kuti
17
Bijela
13
Lustica
5
Zelenika
2
Podi-Sasovici
1
97 properties total found
Hotel 6 rooms in durici, Montenegro
Hotel 6 rooms
durici, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 270 m² Number of floors 3
€ 399,000
Mini-hotel for sale in the village of Kamenari, Tivat Bay. The mini-hotel with a total ar…
Hotel 9 rooms in durici, Montenegro
Hotel 9 rooms
durici, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms 464 m² Number of floors 4
€ 550,000
A 464 m2 mini-hotel with sea and pool views is located in Kamenare, Herceg Novi. The facilit…
Commercial in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
€ 436,000
U7-002. Plot with sea view in MelineFor sale in Meline  land for the construction of a …
Revenue house in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Revenue house
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
82 m²
€ 310,000
Revenue house in Lustica, Montenegro
Revenue house
Lustica, Montenegro
370 m²
€ 1,590,000
Revenue house in Ratisevina, Montenegro
Revenue house
Ratisevina, Montenegro
361 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
Commercial in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
€ 780,000
U7-001. Plot in the heart of Herceg Novi for constructionPlot of 1550 m2 with good condition…
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Bijela, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Bijela, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms 411 m² Number of floors 3
€ 580,000
D5-143. Mini hotel in BijelaFor sale mini hotel is located 50 meters from the sea. In 50 me…
Hotel 11 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
650 m²
€ 1,900,000
NUM 802 Mini-hotel for sale in the resort of Igalo, near the town of Herceg Novi, which i…
Commercial in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
75 m²
€ 350,000
NUM 868 For sale a cafe with a terrace, located on the seafront (12 meters to the sea). T…
Hotel 9 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 785,000
NUM 804 Not far from the center of Herceg Novi is a mini-hotel with a total area of ​​3…
Hotel 16 bedrooms in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Hotel 16 bedrooms
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
830 m²
€ 1,250,000
NUM 805 In the resort town of Igalo, a new hotel with a total area of ​​830 m2 is for s…
Hotel 9 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 1,150,000
NUM 808 Mini Hotel is located in a quiet part of Herceg Novi. On a plot of 1000 m2 th…
Commercial in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Commercial
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
206 m²
€ 245,000
NUM 1360 A cafe for urgent sale located by the Adriatic sea in Montenegro, Kumbor beach…
Hotel 9 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
450 m²
€ 950,000
NUM 1384 Mini hotel on the first line on sale. The hotel is situated in Herceg Novi, region …
Hotel 5 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 666,000
NUM 1476 House / mini hotel for sale for both leisure and business. The house is located i…
Hotel 22 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 22 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
800 m²
€ 4,000,000
NUM 1335 A three-star hotel located on the first line from the sea in Baosici, Herceg …
Hotel 19 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
790 m²
€ 2,450,000
NUM 2317 Hotel for sale just 50 meters from the sea in Bijela, Herceg Novi. The area of th…
Hotel 12 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
350 m²
€ 950,000
NUM 2528 Four-storey mini-hotel for sale in the area of Baosici, near the town of Herceg N…
Hotel 19 bedrooms in Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Hotel 19 bedrooms
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
705 m²
€ 1,450,000
NUM 3367 For sale a Hotel consisting of two buildings of - three-story and four-story -…
Commercial in Igalo, Montenegro
Commercial
Igalo, Montenegro
€ 300,000
U5-1030. Plot in Zvinje with sea view For sale plot in Zvinje 10.000m2. With sea view. 
Commercial in durici, Montenegro
Commercial
durici, Montenegro
€ 18,870,500
U4-077. Panoramic plot on the first line in KamenariFor sale panoramic plot on the first lin…
Commercial in Bijela, Montenegro
Commercial
Bijela, Montenegro
€ 330,000
U2-150. Great plot only 80 m from the beach in BijelaFor sale is great flat plot for buildin…
Commercial in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Commercial
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
€ 150,000
U2-140. Plac u naselju Baošići Parcela se nalazi samo 200 metara od mora i okružena je živo…
Commercial in Bijela, Montenegro
Commercial
Bijela, Montenegro
€ 110,000
U2-049. Veličanstveno zemljište sa panoramskim pogledom u selu Bijela Veličanstvena parcela …
Commercial in Mojdez, Montenegro
Commercial
Mojdez, Montenegro
€ 215,000
U2-347. Urbanized plot for the construction of a hotelUrbanized building plot for sale with …
Commercial in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Commercial
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 500,000
K2-037. Mini Hotel in KumborA villa on the coastline of Kumbor holiday village for sale. The…
Commercial in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Commercial
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
86 m²
€ 280,000
K2-037-1. Cafe with a pier on the first line in KumborA cafe for renovation, with its own ma…
Commercial in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Commercial
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
3 600 m²
€ 4,500,000
K2-003. Four stars hotel in KumborFrontline Hotel for sale in Kumbor, Herceg Novi region, Mo…
Commercial in Suscepan, Montenegro
Commercial
Suscepan, Montenegro
€ 650,000
U2-225. Urbanized land in the center of IgaloPermitted construction of 1700 sqm. 1400 sqm pl…
Real estate in Herceg Novi — your chance of a slow-paced life in the center of Europe

The small Montenegrin Herceg Novi is located on the shores of the Bay of Kotor (Boka Bay) in the Adriatic. The hilly valley where this picturesque town is located has turned it into a tourist haunt — the «city of a thousand stairs». Foreign investors are attracted here by the possibility to buy a budget property. Prices for real estate in Herceg Novi are determined by:

  • unique nature;
  • slow-paced life in the center of Europe;
  • good transport accessibility.
Price behavior trends in real estate of Herceg Novi

Montenegro’s entry into NATO spurred European interest. In popularity, it ranks seventh among all areas to buy property abroad. Since 2017, the property cost in Montenegro has been increasing annually. If in the tourist-promoted Budva the cost of houses increased by 30%, then the cost of real estate in Herceg Novi increased by 8% in average.

Now you can buy real estate in Herceg Novi for 2.5 thousand euros / sq. m. — it will be a premium segment. Budget studios or flats in the secondary market cost from 1.6 thousand euros / sq. m. for a fully furnished apartment half a kilometer from the sea. Some options provide you with the offer to obtain a residence permit simultaneously with the purchase of residential square meters.

Capacity-building of Herceg Novi 

Development of the luxury Portnovi project in the municipality with a marina for yachts, a residential compound, luxury villas and the European network hotel «One & Only» stimulates investors’ activity in the region.

The state program «Montenegrin Citizenship for Investments», which is valid from January 2019 to December 2021, provides for the preferential obtaining of 2,000 passports of a country citizenship by foreigners. These 2 factors in the short run will have a significant impact on increasing the real estate prices in Herceg Novi.

