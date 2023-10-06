Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Montenegro
  4. Budva
  5. Profitable houses

Mountain View Apartment buildings for Sale in Budva, Montenegro

сommercial property
146
hotels
47
offices
11
investment properties
3
Revenue house To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Revenue house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Revenue house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
€4,00M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir