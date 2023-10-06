Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Сommercial property for Sale in Budva, Montenegro

hotels
47
offices
11
apartment buildings
4
investment properties
3
13 properties total found
Revenue house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Revenue house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
€4,00M
Commercial with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
Area 1 340 m²
Number of floors 3
€5,72M
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,40M
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,20M
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
€888,120
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
€880,000
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
€859,590
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 1
€637,760
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
€610,960
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 300 m²
€1,32M
Hotel 11 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 12
Area 592 m²
€720,000
Hotel 8 rooms with parking, with mountain view in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 8 rooms with parking, with mountain view
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Area 215 m²
Three-storey villa located in. Budva is a 10-minute walk from the Slavyansky beach of the …
€350,000
Hotel 7 rooms with parking, with terrace, with mountain view in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 7 rooms with parking, with terrace, with mountain view
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is an aparthotel in the cozy Budva area. The hotel is perfect for families, a quiet…
€720,000
