Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Commercial
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Shop
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Annual Profit:
%
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Budva Municipality
Seaview Commercial property for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Sveti Stefan
72
Clear all
50 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Revenue house 9 bedrooms
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
10 Number of rooms
Number of floors 4
€ 1,200,000
Apartment type house with land for construction of 6 more buildings for sale The house is l…
Hotel 9 bedrooms
Przno, Montenegro
385 m²
Price on request
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
424 m²
Price on request
Restaurant
Becici, Montenegro
960 m²
Price on request
Commercial
Marovici, Montenegro
€ 345,000
U4-289. Urbanized Plot in Tudorovici with Sea ViewFor sale, urbanized plot of 1725m2 l…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Buljarica, Montenegro
5 bath
420 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 650,000
An exceptionally pretty apartment hotel consisting of 5 one bedroom apartments with their ow…
Revenue house
Rafailovici, Montenegro
1 150 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 3,200,000
Hotel 40 rooms
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
40 Number of rooms
2 480 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 5,200,000
Modern 4-star hotel located in Budva, Montenegro. Total area: 2480m2 4 floors, open parking,…
Commercial
Milocer, Montenegro
€ 1,300,000
U4-285. Urbanized plot in KuljaceFor sale urbanized plot in Kuljace with panoramic sea view.…
Commercial
Przno, Montenegro
€ 279,000
U4-274. Urbanised Plot In Przno.For sale panoramic urbinised plot in Przno, Podlicak. …
Commercial
Станишичи, Montenegro
€ 1,223,000
U4-265. Urbanised plot in Stanisici For sale urbanised plot with sea view in Stanisici, Budv…
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
€ 1,400,000
U4-502-1. Plot in BeciciPlot for sale in Becici, Budva Riviera Montenegro The project …
Commercial
Lapcici, Montenegro
7 461 m²
€ 10,000,000
K4-131. EXCLUSIVE SPA & WELLNESS RESORT WITH UNOBSTRUCTED PANORAMIC SEA VIEWS FOR SALE EXCLU…
Hotel
Seoca, Montenegro
1 680 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 600,000
K4-132. Hotel for sale in Seoce Hotel for sale. The price is 600,000 euros. There is a build…
Commercial
Станишичи, Montenegro
300 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 1
K4-1093. Panoramic Restaraunt in BeciciA panoramic restaurant for sale of 300m2 is located i…
Hotel
Rafailovici, Montenegro
€ 590,000
K4-010. Villa in RafailoviciIn the cozy town of Rafailovici is an exclusive villa of the Ven…
Hotel
Boreti, Montenegro
600 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 1,500,000
K4-101. Hotel in BeciciFor sale beautiful hotel in Becici with swimming pool. The are…
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
€ 600,000
U4-243. Investment Plot in BeciciFor sale plot in Becici The area of the plot is 550m2. On …
Commercial
Marovici, Montenegro
€ 263,100
U4-049. Plot with panoramic view in BlizikuceSpacious plot for sale with panoramic view…
Commercial
Buljarica, Montenegro
1 635 m²
€ 2,000,000
K3-013. Hotel in Buljarica, first coastlineFive-story hotel on the first line in Buljarica (…
Commercial
Rustovo, Montenegro
€ 1
U1-100. Urbanistic Plot with panoramic sea view in BeciciLand for building an apartment hous…
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
€ 1
U1-101. Small Urbanistic Plot in Becici with excellent sea view!For sale construction land f…
Commercial
Becici, Montenegro
€ 1,100,000
U4-232. Urbanized plot in BeciciFor sale urbanized plot in Bečići, Montenegro. The plot of 2…
Commercial
Lapcici, Montenegro
€ 750,000
U4-214. Plot in Markovici, BudvaPlot for sale in Markovici, Budva region, Montenegro&n…
Commercial
Boreti, Montenegro
190 m²
3 Floor
€ 235,000
К4- 106 . Nice Apartment for HostelApartment for sale in Becici 100m from the sea, Montenegr…
Commercial
Boreti, Montenegro
€ 2,114,748
U3-150. Plot in BeciciAn attractive urbanized plot with a total area of 8667 sqm for sale&nb…
Commercial
Blizikuce, Montenegro
€ 280,800
U4-280. Urbanised plots in Blizikuce For sale beautiful panoramic sea view plot in Blizikuce…
Commercial
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
€ 1
U4-282. Plot on the Front Line in Skocidjevojka For sale urbinized plot in the beautiful par…
Commercial
Buljarica, Montenegro
6 Number of rooms
5 bath
500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 470,000
K4-150 . Beautiful Villa with Apartments in BuljaricaFor sale beautifull villa with apartmen…
Commercial 5 bathrooms
Becici, Montenegro
5 bath
1 521 m²
Number of floors 4
€ 2,400,000
K4-151. Sweet Hotel with Sea View in Becici For sale beautiful small hotel in Becici. …
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Properties features in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
with mountain view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map