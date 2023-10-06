UAE
Realting.com
Commercial
Montenegro
Budva Municipality
Mountain View Commercial real estates for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
20 properties total found
Revenue house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
€4,00M
Recommend
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
4
€3,80M
Recommend
Commercial with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
1 340 m²
3
€5,72M
Recommend
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
117 m²
1
€1,40M
Recommend
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
100 m²
1
€1,20M
Recommend
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
98 m²
1
€888,120
Recommend
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
72 m²
1
€880,000
Recommend
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
95 m²
1
€859,590
Recommend
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
79 m²
1
€637,760
Recommend
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
76 m²
1
€610,960
Recommend
Commercial real estate with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
30
2 688 m²
The hotel was built in 2019. The official opening took place on July 15, 2021. It is located…
Price on request
Recommend
Hotel 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Becici, Montenegro
27
10
800 m²
Mini hotel with swimming pool and sea view in Becici Object was built in 2010. The total co…
€2,10M
Recommend
Hotel with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Marovici, Montenegro
2 700 m²
Hot offer: hotel sales in Montenegro - club-type complex The hotel is located in a pictur…
€2,00M
Recommend
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
11
11
300 m²
€1,32M
Recommend
Hotel 11 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Budva, Montenegro
11
12
592 m²
€720,000
Recommend
Hotel 30 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Przno, Montenegro
30
30
The hotel is located in the resort of St. Stephen - this is the visiting card of Montenegro,…
€5,00M
Recommend
Revenue house 9 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
10
4
Apartment type house with land for construction of 6 more buildings for sale The house is l…
€1,20M
Recommend
Hotel 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Buljarica, Montenegro
5
5
420 m²
2
An exceptionally pretty apartment hotel consisting of 5 one bedroom apartments with their ow…
€650,000
Recommend
Hotel 8 rooms with parking, with mountain view
Budva, Montenegro
8
215 m²
Three-storey villa located in. Budva is a 10-minute walk from the Slavyansky beach of the …
€350,000
Recommend
Hotel 7 rooms with parking, with terrace, with mountain view
Budva, Montenegro
7
435 m²
3
For sale is an aparthotel in the cozy Budva area. The hotel is perfect for families, a quiet…
€720,000
Recommend
