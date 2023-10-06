Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Commercial real estates for Sale in Budva Municipality, Montenegro

Budva
146
Becici
42
Petrovac
11
Rafailovici
9
Boreti
7
Buljarica
6
Przno
6
Marovici
5
20 properties total found
Revenue house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Revenue house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
€4,00M
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Hotel with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva Municipality, Montenegro
Number of floors 4
€3,80M
Commercial with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Budva, Montenegro
Area 1 340 m²
Number of floors 3
€5,72M
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Area 117 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,40M
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
€1,20M
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
€888,120
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 1
€880,000
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
€859,590
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 1
€637,760
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial with double glazed windows, with elevator, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 1
€610,960
Commercial real estate with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Budva, Montenegro
Commercial real estate with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 30
Area 2 688 m²
The hotel was built in 2019. The official opening took place on July 15, 2021. It is located…
Price on request
Hotel 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Becici, Montenegro
Hotel 10 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Becici, Montenegro
Rooms 27
Bathrooms count 10
Area 800 m²
Mini hotel with swimming pool and sea view in Becici Object was built in 2010. The total co…
€2,10M
Hotel with parking, with furniture, with elevator in Marovici, Montenegro
Hotel with parking, with furniture, with elevator
Marovici, Montenegro
Area 2 700 m²
Hot offer: hotel sales in Montenegro - club-type complex The hotel is located in a pictur…
€2,00M
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 11
Area 300 m²
€1,32M
Hotel 11 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 11 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, in city center
Budva, Montenegro
Bedrooms 11
Bathrooms count 12
Area 592 m²
€720,000
Hotel 30 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning in Przno, Montenegro
Hotel 30 bedrooms with parking, with furniture, with air conditioning
Przno, Montenegro
Bedrooms 30
Bathrooms count 30
The hotel is located in the resort of St. Stephen - this is the visiting card of Montenegro,…
€5,00M
Revenue house 9 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Revenue house 9 bedrooms with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Rooms 10
Number of floors 4
Apartment type house with land for construction of 6 more buildings for sale The house is l…
€1,20M
Hotel 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Buljarica, Montenegro
Hotel 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Buljarica, Montenegro
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 2
An exceptionally pretty apartment hotel consisting of 5 one bedroom apartments with their ow…
€650,000
Hotel 8 rooms with parking, with mountain view in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 8 rooms with parking, with mountain view
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 8
Area 215 m²
Three-storey villa located in. Budva is a 10-minute walk from the Slavyansky beach of the …
€350,000
Hotel 7 rooms with parking, with terrace, with mountain view in Budva, Montenegro
Hotel 7 rooms with parking, with terrace, with mountain view
Budva, Montenegro
Rooms 7
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is an aparthotel in the cozy Budva area. The hotel is perfect for families, a quiet…
€720,000

Property types in Budva Municipality

restaurants
hotels
offices
apartment buildings
investment properties
